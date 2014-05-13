The 45 Best Restaurants In America

The restaurant industry is notoriously cut-throat:According to the National Restaurant Association, 30% of restaurants fail in the first year they open, and of those that survive, another 30% close in the next two.
To stand out in an increasingly bloated market, restaurants need to wow diners with incredible meals, outstanding service, and great ambiance — especially if they’re charging upwards of $US100 a person for the experience.
With dozens of best-restaurant lists and user-generated reviews crowding the internet, the definitive winner can get lost in the shuffle. We looked at five notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to come up with the ultimate list of the Best Restaurants in America.
The rankings we used were The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants in America; OpenTable’s 2013 Diners’ Choice Top 100 Best Restaurants in America; The World’s 100 Best Restaurants; the James Beard Foundation’s 2014 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists; and Zagat’s 20 Top-Rated Restaurants Across America.
We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists the restaurant appeared on and how high it appeared on lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on multiple lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom. You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.
Location: San Francisco, California
Chef: Judy Rodgers
Co-owner and chef Judy Rodgers has been at the helm of Zuni's kitchen since 1987, making this Bay-area restaurant a standout on multiple 'best' lists, including spot No. 23 on The Daily Meal's 101 Best Restaurants.
Zuni's menu draws on classic Venetian comfort food with a modern twist, using local and organic ingredients wherever possible.
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Chef: Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski
The brainchild of chef Donald Link and chef-owner Stephen Stryjewski, Cochon makes traditional Cajun comfort food cutting-edge.
Cochon appeared on last year's list at No. 33 and makes a return at No. 44. This Big Easy restaurant ranked 22nd on The Daily Meal's list.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Chef: Paul Kahan
A newcomer to our list, The Publican is 'an homage to beer, pork, and oysters.' Executive chef Paul Kahan and chef de cuisine Brian Huston serve their farmhouse fare, which takes on both French and Belgian influences, to eager meat-loving guests along communal beer-hall-style tables.
Publican ranked No. 21 on The Daily Meal's list but didn't rank anywhere else.
Location: San Francisco, California
Chef: Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski
Opened just two years ago, State Bird Provisions flew into the hearts of the folks behind The Daily Meal's list, perching at No. 18.
Chef proprietors Brioza and Krasinski named the restaurant to hint at California's state bird, the valley quail, a featured item on their menu.
Location: St. Helena, California
Chef: Christopher Kostow
What's unique about The Restaurant at Meadowood is the way chef Kostow tailors the menu to his guests' tastes and preferences within his restaurant's American modern theme. For those looking for an exceptional overview of his culinary talent, a 10-course tasting menu is available for $US225 a person.
Another newcomer to our ranking, The Restaurant at Meadowood took the 91st spot on The Daily Meal's list and No. 80 on The World's Best list.
Location: Portland, Oregon
Chef: Allen Routt
Chef Routt stays true to Portland's love of local with his take on dishes that, inspired by the Pacific Northwest, flaunt the upscale presentation true to his classical training. His prix fixe meals range from $US70 to $US90.
The Painted Lady makes appearances on Zagat's and OpenTable's lists this year, and makes its debut on ours.
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Chef: Michael Sichel
Another Business Insider list newbie, Galatoire's emphasises French culture and tradition from its French Quarter kitchen. Chef Sichel brings some New Orleans Cajun to the table as well with signature dishes like the seafood-okra gumbo and the chicken creole.
Galatoire's took a respectable 15th place on The Daily Meal's list.
Location: Portland, Oregon
Chef: Gabriel Rucker
You can't go to Le Pigeon and not order its namesake dish, which is served with blood sausage, cipollini, asparagus, and egg yolk. Or try some other dishes from their $US75-to-$95 prix fixe menus.
James Beard Award-winning Chef Rucker just put out his first cookbook in September, which details the recipes that cooked up his fame. Le Pigeon appeared at No. 14 on The Daily Meal's list.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Chef: Paul Kahan
Blackbird has been pushing the boundaries of farm-to-table cooking since it opened in 1997, and it's still going strong, thanks to the creative concoctions of chef Paul Kahan and chef de cuisine David Posey, who won the 2013 James Beard Rising Star award.
The restaurant took No. 13 on The Daily Meal's list.
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Chef: Sean Brock
Husk has two locations -- the other's in Nashville -- but the Charleston branch made our list because it ranked fairly high on The Daily Meal list, at No. 12. This is the first year that Husk has made our list.
Executive chef Brock plates his 'evolving vision of a new Southern cuisine' from starters like the skillet cornbread to mains such as Caroline catfish with ember-roasted fennel.
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Chef: Tory McPhail
Commander's Palace jumped up seven spots on our list this year, and took 11th on The Daily Meal.
Since 1880, Commander's Palace has served the Big Easy with what chef McPhail calls haute Creole cuisine inspired by ultra-local ingredients and the history of the city.
Location: Washington, D.C.
Chef: Vikram Sunderam
Rasika is a seasoned veteran to best-restaurant ratings: It was No. 96 on The Daily Meal's list and ranked on Zagat's and OpenTable's lists, but it's new to Business Insider's ranking.
Chef Sunderam, named Best Chef Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation, brings delicate Indian flavours front and center, especially on the pre-theatre and tasting menus, which come in four- and six-course options and can be made vegetarian on request.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Chef: Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo
Animal tends to focus on -- what else? -- meat. All parts of the pig feature prominently on the chefs' carnivorous menu, which takes influences from around the globe.
The restaurant jumped from No. 43 last year to No. 30 this year, thanks to its high ranking (No. 8) on The Daily Meal's list.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Alfred Portale
Chef Portale's Gotham Bar & Grill may have dropped 10 places since last year's list, but it ranked high on The Daily Meal's list and made an appearance on OpenTable's ranking.
A New York fixture, Gotham, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, makes guests feel as if they're dining in Paris, even when eating from the local Greenmarket prix fixe lunch menu.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Mark Ladner
The Daily Meal and OpenTable both included Del Posto on their best-restaurant lists.
Chef Ladner's menu is classically Italian, which makes sense given that it's the love child of restaurateurs Mario Batali and Joe and Lydia Bastianich. Intricate flavours of truffle and bee pollen help to balance the hearty courses, which you can sample for between $US126 and $US179 on the prix fixe menus.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Chef: Anne Quatrano
Bacchanalia costarred on Zagat's, OpenTable's, and The Daily Meal's lists, and makes its debut on Business Insider's.
Owner and executive chef Quatrano crafts a romantic American dining experience, often with ingredients grown on Quatrano's farm.
Location: San Francisco, California
Chef: Joshua Skenes
Tied with Highlands at No. 24, Saison popped up on The World's Best list as well as OpenTable's. The restaurant, whose name is French for 'season,' is a nod to Chef Skenes' commitment to calendar-specific produce.
Saison has a different multicourse menu nightly; the price changes depending on the ingredients used.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Michael Anthony
Since it opened in 1994, Gramercy Tavern has continued to rank high on New York City restaurant lists. This year it made The Daily Meal and OpenTable lists.
The restaurant can be enjoyed through two distinct dining experiences: à la carte in the tavern or fixed price in the dining room, which is either $US102 (vegetarian) or $US120 (non-veg).
Location: San Francisco, California
Chef: Gary Danko
Gary Danko debuts on Business Insider's and The Daily Meal's lists this year, after receiving accolades from the likes of Michelin and Esquire since opening in San Francisco's Wharf area in 1995.
Chef Danko combines classical training with focuses on French, Mediterranean, and regional American cooking.
Location: Austin, Texas
Chef: Tyson Cole
Uchi landed the No. 49 spot on The Daily Meal's list, thanks to its creative use of global ingredients in its traditional Japanese dishes. Chef Cole is a passionate student of Japanese cuisine and tradition, and learned the language to better understand the cuisine.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: David Chang
The smallest outlet of the Momofuku empire, Momofuku Ko seats guests along a kitchen counter where they're served a tasting menu devised by the chef and his aides-de-camp.
Ranked No. 70 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, Ko joins Chang's other restaurant, Ssäm Bar, on our list this year.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Michael White
Marea shoots 10 spots up the list, after landing on The Daily Meal and The World's 50 Best Restaurants lists.
This high-end Italian seafood restaurant draws influence from the four bodies of water that surround the Italian 'boot.'
Location: Seattle, Washington
Chef: Jason Franey
Canlis has been around for 60 years and still earns spots on major restaurant rankings.
Three generations of the Canlis family have operated the restaurant, which they describe as 'the swankiest, dressiest restaurant in Seattle.' Their impressive prix fixe menus range from $US85 to $US125.
Location: San Francisco, California
Chef: Daniel Patterson
Coi's North Beach location offers stunning views and access to fresh ingredients from nearby forests, gardens, and farms. Both contribute to the culinary vision of chef Patterson, who was recently named Best Chef: West by The James Beard Foundation.
Ranked No. 49 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, Coi serves contemporary Northern California cuisine.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Daniel Humm
NoMad debuts on our list and scores recognition from The Daily Meal and The World's 100 Best Restaurants.
Inspired by chef Humm's time spent in Switzerland, California, and New York City, the restaurant is rooted in the same traditions found at his critically acclaimed Eleven Madison Park.
Location: Portland, Maine
Chef: Sam Hayward
Located one block from the waterfront in Portland's Old Port District, this popular New England destination climbs 14 spots on our list.
Chef Hayward believes that good food travels the shortest possible distance between farm and table, so Fore Street's menu is founded on the best raw materials from a community of Maine farmers, fishermen, foragers, and cheesemakers.
Location: Los Gatos, California
Chef: David Kinch
The Daily Meal and The World's Best both recognised the 'seasonal and spontaneous' tasting menu at Manresa that consistently delivers.
The menu changes frequently to highlight the best ingredients from Love Apple Farms, a biodynamic farm in nearby Santa Cruz. By sourcing its produce using sustainable methods, the Manresa team aims to create a closed circle between guests, the farm, and chef Kinch's haute cuisine.
Location: Tampa, Florida
Chef: Habteab Hamde
At Bern's Steak House, chef Hamde has elevated steak dinner to an art. Perfectly aged steaks combine with one of the largest wine collections in the world and an internationally famous dessert room to create a memorable gastronomic adventure.
You can experience it, too, for roughly $75.
Bern's scored No. 4 on our list last year, but holds onto a top 10 spot thanks to its nomination by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Restaurant.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Located in The Trump Hotel on Central Park West, the jewel of chef Vongerichten's restaurant empire blends French, American, and Asian influences to craft a seasonal, ever-changing menu. It's consistently awarded four stars by The Times and three Michelin stars.
Jean-Georges offers a three-course prix-fixe menu ($118) and two six-course tasting menus ($198): a traditional tasting of the chef's signature dishes and a seasonal tasting featuring fresh market ingredients.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: David Chang
A conversation about New York's culinary scene is incomplete without name-dropping the city's most unlikely superstar, David Chang. The restaurateur-rebel opened a cafeteria-style burrito bar in the East Village in 2006, which claims the No. 9 spot on The Daily Meal's list of 101 Best Restaurants.
Momofuku Ssäm Bar, which is now a sit-down, full-service restaurant, specialises in ssäm, a Korean word that means 'anything wrapped.' Country hams, raw bar items, and off-cuts are staples at the dinner table.
Expect to spend about $50 for dinner.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Chef: Grant Achatz
When Michelin released its 2014 starred selections, Alinea remained the only restaurant in Chicago to earn a three-star rating. Claiming spots on The Daily Meal and The World's 100 Best Restaurants lists, Chef Achatz's first restaurant is known for its creative modern cuisine and artistic presentations.
Alinea tosses aside the traditional reservation systems and sells tickets for its tasting menu instead. Prices vary between $210 and $265 depending on the day of the week.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Daniel Boulud
Named No. 40 on The World's Best Restaurants list, Chef Boulud's eponymous restaurant grabbed the attention of The Daily Meal and OpenTable as well. Located in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Daniel serves contemporary French cuisine inspired by the seasons and accompanied by world-class wines.
A three-course prixe fixe tasting menu for dinner starts at $125.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Thomas Keller
For years, this three-star Michelin restaurant has ruled over the New York City restaurant scene as one of the most coveted dining experiences in town. The 'urban interpretation' of chef Keller's The French Laundry, Per Se garners acclaim from The Daily Meal, OpenTable, and The World's 100 Best Restaurants.
The prix fixe menu costs $310 a person.
Earlier this year, Per Se's 'grade pending' rating floored the foodie community. After racking up enough points to earn it a 'C' from the Department of Health, many called for the city's restaurant-rating system to be revamped.
Location: New York, New York
Chef: Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin's flagship location, in Paris, opened by sibling duo Maguy and Gilbert Le Coze more than 40 years ago, served only fish -- fresh, simple, and prepared with respect. Today, chef Ripert cradles the Le Coze tradition of making fish 'the star of the plate' at the internationally acclaimed Le Bernardin in Midtown Manhattan.
This high-end seafood restaurant earned the top spot on The Daily Meal's list of 101 Best Restaurants in America and was ranked No. 22 by The World's Best. It leapt three spots up our list from last year, thanks to a bump from OpenTable.
The chef's tasting menu starts at $198 a person, and the Le Bernardin-branded tasting menu is a steal at $155.
