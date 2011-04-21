Here Are The Only 6 World-Class Restaurants In America

Photo: arnold inuyaki via flickr
Planning a special date? If you want to wow your guest, take them to one of the six restaurants in the U.S. that made The S.Pelligrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Most of the top 50 call Europe home, but six of America’s restaurants topped the list. Five of the restaurants are in NYC, while the top restaurant in America is in Chicago.
Naturally these restaurants are all very expensive. Plan on spending at least $100 to order off the prix fixe menus, and $60 or more for a wine pairing.
World rank: #40
Location: NYC, Lower East Side
Chef: Ryan Miller
Momofuku Ssam Bar serves what they call 'delicious American food,' but it is often referred to as an Asian fusion cuisine. The menu includes a raw bar, and plenty of different meat and fish dishes. For large parties, Momofuku recommends making a reservation for the Bo Ssam prix fixe menu,
World rank: #24
Location: NYC, Madison Avenue
Chef: Daniel Humm
At Eleven Madison Park, diners receive a 'menu' with different key ingredient choices for four course meals. After guests choose the key ingredient for each course, they are invited to share preferences, and help design their meal. The four courses costs $125.
World rank: #18
Location: NYC, West 51st Street
Chef: Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin has a $125 Prix Fixe menu from which guest can enjoy two appetizers, a main course, and a dessert. Most dishes on the menu are fish dishes, but upon request, guests can enjoy filet mignon, duck, lamb, or pasta.
World rank: #11
Location: NYC, East 65th Street
Chef: Daniel Boulud
Daniel has a $105 Prix Fixe menu from which guests can choose an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert. The menu is full of a variety of fish and many fine meats, such as frog legs, hen, and duck. There is also a full vegetarian menu.
World rank: #10
Location: NYC, Columbus Circle
Chef: Thomas Keller
Per Se gives guest the option of a $295 Prix Fixe tasting menu, filled with either a variety of vegetables, or seafood and meat. There is also a 'salon menu,' where guests can order individual dishes which range from $30 to $125.
World rank: #6
Location: Chicago, N. Halsted St.
Chef: Dave Beran
The Prix Fixe menu at Alinea is $195 for 21 small dishes served in anything from a test tube to multi-layered bowls that come apart. A guest's dinner will take the pallet on an adventure, the menu includes anything from halibut, to venison, to nutella.
