Here Are The Only 6 World-Class Restaurants In America

Leah Goldman
le bernardin

Photo: arnold inuyaki via flickr

Planning a special date? If you want to wow your guest, take them to one of the six restaurants in the U.S. that made The S.Pelligrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Most of the top 50 call Europe home, but six of America’s restaurants topped the list. Five of the restaurants are in NYC, while the top restaurant in America is in Chicago.

Naturally these restaurants are all very expensive. Plan on spending at least $100 to order off the prix fixe menus, and $60 or more for a wine pairing.

#6 Momofuku Ssam Bar

World rank: #40

Location: NYC, Lower East Side

Chef: Ryan Miller

Momofuku Ssam Bar serves what they call 'delicious American food,' but it is often referred to as an Asian fusion cuisine. The menu includes a raw bar, and plenty of different meat and fish dishes. For large parties, Momofuku recommends making a reservation for the Bo Ssam prix fixe menu,

#5 Eleven Madison Park

World rank: #24

Location: NYC, Madison Avenue

Chef: Daniel Humm

At Eleven Madison Park, diners receive a 'menu' with different key ingredient choices for four course meals. After guests choose the key ingredient for each course, they are invited to share preferences, and help design their meal. The four courses costs $125.

#4 Le Bernardin

World rank: #18

Location: NYC, West 51st Street

Chef: Eric Ripert

Le Bernardin has a $125 Prix Fixe menu from which guest can enjoy two appetizers, a main course, and a dessert. Most dishes on the menu are fish dishes, but upon request, guests can enjoy filet mignon, duck, lamb, or pasta.

#3 Daniel

World rank: #11

Location: NYC, East 65th Street

Chef: Daniel Boulud

Daniel has a $105 Prix Fixe menu from which guests can choose an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert. The menu is full of a variety of fish and many fine meats, such as frog legs, hen, and duck. There is also a full vegetarian menu.

#2 Per Se

World rank: #10

Location: NYC, Columbus Circle

Chef: Thomas Keller

Per Se gives guest the option of a $295 Prix Fixe tasting menu, filled with either a variety of vegetables, or seafood and meat. There is also a 'salon menu,' where guests can order individual dishes which range from $30 to $125.

#1 Alinea

World rank: #6

Location: Chicago, N. Halsted St.

Chef: Dave Beran

The Prix Fixe menu at Alinea is $195 for 21 small dishes served in anything from a test tube to multi-layered bowls that come apart. A guest's dinner will take the pallet on an adventure, the menu includes anything from halibut, to venison, to nutella.

Hanging around NYC, and want to spend less? Might as well go to one of these restaurants:

The 15 New York Restaurants With The Hottest Servers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.