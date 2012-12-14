The 10 Restaurants With The Best Service In New York City

Photo: Agence France Presse
Some of the world’s most famous restaurants wouldn’t have a star to their name if it weren’t for the staff. The food and the atmosphere are only part of what makes a fabulous dining experience — the rest comes down to your waiter.So the editors at Zagat went back to their 2013 New York City Restaurants guide to see which of the high-end eateries were rated with the best service.
Just remember when you visit any one of these establishments to be prepared not only for the hefty price tag of your meal, but the 20+ per cent tip at the end. Don’t worry — it’ll totally be worth it.
This West Village New American spot is still slightly under the radar, but gaining popularity thanks to its cozy atmosphere, seasonal menu, and rave-review service.
They make sure to ask about allergies and dislikes up front, so you can be confident your experience will be spot-on.
The expensive tabs at this prix fixe-only, Michelin-starred restaurant are easily forgivable due mainly to the superb waitstaff.
They are not only knowledgeable about everything on the seasonal tasting menu, but friendly and accommodating, too.
The Four Seasons in NYC is a classic for a reason with it's impressive decor and chic Mad Men-era menu.
Not to mention the outstanding waiters and waitresses who are praised in every review for their attentiveness and professionalism.
This Tribeca French restaurant knocks people's socks off -- not only with the food, but with its service.
Each course is presented by a new server, timed perfectly, and with nary an empty plate or sullied utensil left in front of you.
The New French food at Jean Georges is all about the presentation, and a big part of that comes down to the waitstaff.
From personal bread servers to having your table or chair pulled out for you whenever you stand, Jean Georges sets a gold standard that other restaurants follow.
This classic French restaurant is one of the classiest in the city thanks in part to its beautiful decor with fresh cut flowers and the stunningly attentive service staff.
Whether you come for the $40 lunch prix fixe or to spend a mini-fortune on the wine, this Midtown favourite will treat you like a king.
The service at Daniel is a carefully choreographed dance, from the starter amuse bouche down to the stellar desserts.
This restaurant is worth every one of its three Michelin stars because of the waitstaff alone, who serve the French American food effortlessly in concert with one another.
The flawless presentation of a meal at Eleven Madison Park extends from the food to the servers themselves.
It has recently updated its dining experience to include entertaining table-side 'performances' that are as exciting and fun for the diners as they are for the servers.
This epic Midtown French resto was once again voted NYC's Most Popular and No. 1 for food in the Zagat guide.
Its commitment to an excellent dining experience and efficiently-timed dishes make the $125-a-head prix fixe dinner totally worthwhile.
World class doesn't even begin to describe this Central Park restaurant that is immensely popular despite the staggering $295 prix fixe price.
But its an epic experience that everyone should take advantage of if they can, given that the service is as tremendous and unforgettable as the food.
