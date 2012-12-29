The 10 Restaurants With The Best Service In Los Angeles

Photo: Corton
The experience at most restaurants is as important as the food, and LA eateries are no exception to the rule.So the editors at Zagat went back to their 2013 Los Angeles and Southern California Restaurants guide to find the eateries with the best servers in town.
The top 10 restaurants are as well-known for their service as they are for their fare. And while some of these restaurants have famous names, a few surprise underdogs made the cut as well.
Making it into the top 10 is this favourite Mexican food mecca. The dishes here are cheap, the decor typical, but the service is fast and prompt with perfectly cooked traditional fare.
This Santa Monica joint is a delicious restaurant with inventive dishes and without the standard LA-attitude. The service is always fast and friendly, and guests say they'd eat here everyday if it wasn't for the expensive price tag.
Fans of Lawry's say there's no place in LA with such delicious prime ribs. The all-American steakhouse boasts some of the best cuts of meat in town, and the service is superbly attentive with cool table-side experiences such as the spinning salads made right in front of you.
This quaint little hideaway restaurant is located in Venice, CA just steps from the beach. The prices are a bit steep, but it's the knowledgeable and friendly staff that make the romantic experience worth having.
Every dish at this Beverly Hills Japanese restaurant is sublime. Not only was Urasawa rated LA's No. 1 for Food, but it also has impeccable, well-paced service. Just be ready for a check for the same amount as your monthly rent.
Patina has expanded into a group of restaurants spanning the US, but this downtown LA flagship location is still top of the heap. It's located in the Walt Disney Concert Hall with servers who not only time the courses perfectly, but never rush the experience.
Located in the sophisticated Beverly Hills Peninsula hotel, this restaurant is top notch, from the amuse bouche down to the dessert buffet. The service staff treats customers like royalty, and whisk away every course and refill water glasses promptly and efficiently.
This Santa Monica French-New American restaurant is a favourite among locals, and for good reason. The extensive wine list and delectable prix fixe menus are only enhanced by the knowledgeable servers who are as professional as they are quick.
This runner up on the Zagat list is a hidden gem in South Pasadena where service is fantastic from the hostess down to the bus boys. It's an Asian-French fusion restaurant that serves food only out-ranked by the friendly and attentive staff.
First place for LA service goes to this world-class Hollywood favourite. The Michelin-validated resto earns its two stars not only with its connoisseur-level quality of seafood, but with the VIP service the staff gives to guests, from customised menus to eager-to-please attitudes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.