The hottest chain restaurants for first dates

A dating app has discovered where people are most likely to take someone on a first date.

The most popular spots were Starbucks, Chipotle, Panera Bread, and The Cheesecake Factory, according to Clover, which analysed data from 200,000 users for the survey.

Clover CEO Isaac Raichyk said he was surprised to find that most people were choosing to meet at casual restaurants and coffee shops over fine dining, bars and nightclubs.

“Men seem more willing to commit to a first meeting over dinner at a restaurant vs. women who prefer being able to screen dates quickly over coffee,” he said in a release.

Here’s the full ranking:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.