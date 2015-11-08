London's 9 best restaurants for doing business

David Loftus Kedgeree at the Wolseley, one of London’s most exclusive restaurants.

Taking clients out for a working lunch or dinner is a crucial part of doing business.

To help you navigate the minefield of business eating, Business Insider decided to take a look at the best restaurants in London for sealing a merger or crucial investment from a private equity firm.

We scoured the hugely well-respected Harden’s London Restaurants 2016 and chose the places that the guide recommends for those crucial business meals.

The restaurants range from super luxe eateries in London’s most exclusive postcodes to a hyper modern dining room at the top of one of the capital’s tallest buildings.

So check out London’s best restaurants for doing business:

9. SCOTT'S -- Located in the heart of Mayfair, right next to the American Embassy, Scott's first opened in 1851. Expect discretion from the staff, and lots of very tasty, but very pricey seafood. Paul Winch-Furness SIGNATURE DISH -- Octopus Carpaccio with chilli, spring onion and coriander (£14.25; $21.60) Paul Winch-Furness 8. THE DON -- Right between Bank and Cannon Street tube stations, The Don is in a perfect place to pop out of your City office for lunch. Dishes include lobster risotto, roast mallard duck, and 42 day aged rib eye of beef. The Don SIGNATURE DISH -- Lobster risotto, rocket salad & sauce Americaine (£26; $39.10) The Don 7. COQ D'ARGENT -- Another restaurant right in the middle of the City, just a stones throw from the Bank of England. Coq d'Argent serves what it calls 'Contemporary French cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal produce.' Coq d'Argent SIGNATURE DISH -- Granny Smith Apple Parfait (£9; $13.55) Coq d'Argent 6. L'ANIMA -- A posh Italian restaurant at the top end of the City, near Liverpool Street, serving classic dishes made with the best Italian ingredients. Space is plentiful so there's no need to worry about anyone overhearing that deal. L'Anima SIGNATURE DISH -- Hand-made Malloreddus Pasta with Mazara Prawns (£17.50; $26.50) L'Anima 5. GALVIN LA CHAPELLE -- Another prime City location, just off Bishopsgate. Galvin La Chapelle is in a beautiful Grade II listed building, and has held a prestigious Michelin star since 2011. As the name suggests, the food is inspired by France. Galvin La Chapelle SIGNATURE DISH -- Crab Lasagna Galvin La Chapelle 4. CITY SOCIAL -- City Social is one of the numerous restaurants run by former Gordon Ramsay student Jason Atherton. Located at the top of Tower 42, the dining room has amazing views of the Gherkin, as well as lots of quiet corners so you can do business in private. City Social SIGNATURE DISH -- Warm fruits of the sea, linguini, and shellfish cooking juices (£28; $42.35) City Social 3. THE SQUARE -- Sitting between Piccadilly and Berkeley Square, The Square is not only one of London's best restaurants for business, its one of the city's best altogether. Its website says that it serves 'Impeccable seasonal ingredients are accurately cooked and brought together on the plate in a harmonious, elegant, yet satisfying manner.' The Square SIGNATURE DISH -- Turbot, Sicilian Prawns, and Monksbeard (part of the £95; $143 a la carte menu) The Square 2. THE DELAUNAY -- Owned by London restaurant legends Corbin & King, the Delaunay is on Aldwych, close to the Royal Courts of Justice and Fleet Street. It serves European comfort food, so expect schnitzels and shepherd's pies on the menu. David Loftus SIGNATURE DISH -- Banana Split (£8.95; $13.55) David Loftus 1. THE WOLSELEY -- Arguably one of London's most well-know restaurants, you're unlikely to go to the Wolseley without seeing a celebrity, which means no one will be watching you close that merger. David Loftus SIGNATURE DISH -- Smoked Haddock Monte Carlo (£18.50; $28) David Loftus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.