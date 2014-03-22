The Best Places To Eat And Drink On New York's Upper East Side

The Upper East Side has long been associated with high-end shops, hoity-toity residential buildings, and ladies who lunch at overpriced restaurants. However, there was a dearth of affordable, cool, high-quality restaurants.

All that has changed as rents in the area have become increasingly affordable, luring in young people who are priced out of the more trendy neighborhoods downtown.

And with the young people come more innovative and affordable restaurants. When I moved to the Upper East Side last year, I was surprised to see how many cool new restaurants have made their home there.

For the purpose of this list, we’re defining the Upper East Side as the area between 70th and 96th Street and between 5th Avenue and the East River.

Here are 25 UES restaurants and bars that are hip, affordable, and excellent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.