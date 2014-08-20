The Best Places To Eat And Drink In New York City's Flatiron District

So many startups have made their home in New York City’s Flatiron District that it’s considered an unofficial hub of Silicon Alley: Tumblr, Yipit, and Quartz are based here, as is Business Insider.
So where do these techies meet investors for lunch? And what are the hottest places to have drinks after work?
We’ve found the best restaurants and bars in the Flatiron district. For the purpose of this list, we’re considering the boundaries of this area to be 6th Avenue to the west, Park Avenue to the east, 26th Street to the north, and 17th Street to the south.
Helmed by Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, ABC Kitchen has been one of the most buzzed-about restaurants in the Flatiron since it opened in 2010.
The restaurant serves a menu that is 'free of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, insecticides, antibiotics, hormones,' and more. The menu changes but always features fresh, local, and organic ingredients.
With its faux stone facades and weathered Italian posters, dining at Zero Otto Nove feels like you're eating al fresco in an Italian city.
The restaurant serves specialties from the southern Italian town of Salerno, like Rigatoni Salernitana (baked rigatoni with meatballs, cheese, and tomato sauce) and Ragu Salernitano (meat slowly cooked in tomato sauce). But it's most renowned for its wood-fired pizzas, made with fresh ingredients and home-made tomato sauce that uses tomatoes from Italy's San Marzano Region.
It's not your typical guacamole, but the sweet pea guacamole at ABC Cocina rivals any traditional version.
Located inside ABC Carpet & Home, ABC Cocina serves upscale Mexican food in an elegant setting.
Located underneath Beecher's cheese shop, The Cellar at Beecher's has a great happy hour every day from 3 to 7pm, with drink and food specials. Taste great wine and local, handmade cheese at this cool bar, which feels like a well-kept secret.
Boqueria features a selection of classic Spanish tapas, like tortilla Española, gambas al ajillo, and patatas bravas. It also serves authentic Spanish wines, cheeses, and meats.
Only members can drink at this hidden speakeasy, which is wedged between a McDonald's and Subway.
When you enter through the slightly beat-up grey door, you'll find an oasis where you can order high-end cocktails made with quality ingredients.
This mega market imports its goods and produce directly from Italy, but it also serves ready-to-eat meals in its specialty restaurants. There's a pizzeria, fish restaurant, fine dining restaurant, and even a rooftop beer garden, but one of the best things to get here is a hot panini made with top-quality Italian meats and fresh cheese.
Try the Calabrese panini, with spicy soppressata and fresh provolone cheese.
Sure, 'Curry Hill' is just a few blocks away, but there's no need to head over there when Junoon, a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, is right in the heart of the Flatiron. While Junoon serves classic Indian dishes from all over the country, each dish feels modern and upscale.
Spoon has a laid-back vibe, gourmet snacks, and organic coffee. Of course the caffeinated drinks are the big thing here, but the organic, local food -- think salmon salad, house roasted turkey sandwiches, and fresh baked pastries -- is also excellent.
First opened in 1892, Old Town Bar has an interesting history: it was a speakeasy during Prohibition and was a German restaurant and bar for most of its existence. Today, it's a cool hangout that still maintains its old-fashioned vibe, with its 55-foot long marble and mahogany bar, tin ceilings, and beveled mirrors.
For over 20 years, Gramercy Tavern has been hailed as one of the best restaurants in New York City -- and it still lives up to the hype. Hold business meetings over a delicious lunch in either the Tavern or the Dining Room.
At Ilili, the mezze (appetizers) are plentiful and delicious: there's hummus, tabouleh, falafel, and kebab, plus dozens of other traditional Lebanese dishes that don't stop flowing. Opt for the price-fixed lunch ($25), which comes with an appetizer and entree.
Barbounia is especially popular for brunch, when groups come to take advantage of the great Mediterranean food (think falafel, Greek salad, lamb kebabs) and the brunch cocktail special, which includes unlimited champagne cocktails for just $US18.
Taste of Persia may just be a single vendor in the front corner of a pizzeria, but don't underestimate the food, which is authentic and delicious. Every day, they serve a selection of fresh Persian dishes, like Ghormeh sabzi (an herb stew with beans and beef) and Ghaymeh (yellow split peas, beef, and eggplant).
Decorated with shabby chic decor and a giant American flag, Harding's serves an upscale version of classic American dishes, including a BLT sandwich with applewood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, mesclun greens, garlic aioli, and an optional fried egg.
This self-service sushi joint has been around for over 10 years, and is still a favourite. Grab a box of pre-made sushi from the cafeteria line or order a fresh roll from the sushi chefs, who craft sushi rolls behind the counter.
Rye is a laid-back bar with a huge selection of Whiskey from around the world. It can get crowded up front, but the back of the bar is spacious and usually less busy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.