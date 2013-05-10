The Best Restaurants, Bars, And Clubs In Shanghai

After four weeks of voting, Reddit users on the /r/shanghai page chose the best things to eat, drink, and do in Shanghai.



Over 800 people voted on 17 different categories, from the best Chinese restaurant to the best street food. Here are the winners:

Best Chinese Restaurant: Lost Heaven

Best Asian Restaurant: Kebabs on the Grille

Best Street Food: chuanr

Best Western Food: Jean Georges

Best Pizza: New York Style Pizza

Best Burger: NY Steak and Burger

Best Brunch: Mr. Pancake House

Best Bar: Kaiba Tap House

Best Dive Bar: Perry’s

Best Cocktails: Senator Saloon

Best Value Food/Drink Deal: Kaiba Tap House

Best Night Club: Bar 88

Best Late Night Food: chuanr

Best Live Music Venue: Yuyintang

Best Coffee: Cafe del Vulcan

Best Weekend Destination: Moganshan

The r/Shanghai “Hidden Gem Award”: Mr. X

See the infographic below for the full list of winners and runners-up:

