The Best Restaurants, Bars, And Clubs In Shanghai

After four weeks of voting, Reddit users on the /r/shanghai page chose the best things to eat, drink, and do in Shanghai.
Over 800 people voted on 17 different categories, from the best Chinese restaurant to the best street food. Here are the winners:
- Best Chinese Restaurant: Lost Heaven
- Best Asian Restaurant: Kebabs on the Grille
- Best Street Food: chuanr
- Best Western Food: Jean Georges
- Best Pizza: New York Style Pizza
- Best Burger: NY Steak and Burger
- Best Brunch: Mr. Pancake House
- Best Bar: Kaiba Tap House
- Best Dive Bar: Perry’s
- Best Cocktails: Senator Saloon
- Best Value Food/Drink Deal: Kaiba Tap House
- Best Night Club: Bar 88
- Best Late Night Food: chuanr
- Best Live Music Venue: Yuyintang
- Best Coffee: Cafe del Vulcan
- Best Weekend Destination: Moganshan
- The r/Shanghai “Hidden Gem Award”: Mr. X
See the infographic below for the full list of winners and runners-up:
