The most popular restaurant in 12 US cities, according to Uber

Uber is launching a restaurant guide.
That’s right, your favourite car service is getting into the food guide business.
It actually sort of makes sense — thousands of people use Uber every day, and many of those trips begin or end at restaurants.
Here, Uber shared with us the 12 most popular spots in cities across the country — or rather, the 12 restaurants people are too lazy to walk or take public transportation to.
Park Tavern, Atlanta
Legal Harborside, Boston
Parlor Pizza Bar, Chicago
Rustic, Dallas
Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, Denver
Perch, Los Angeles
American Social, Miami
Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville
Vandal, New York City
Sandbar Mexican Grill, Phoenix
Sienna Mercat, Pittsburgh
Southern Pacific Brewing, San Francisco
