The most popular restaurant in 12 US cities, according to Uber

Uber is launching a restaurant guide.

That’s right, your favourite car service is getting into the food guide business.

It actually sort of makes sense — thousands of people use Uber every day, and many of those trips begin or end at restaurants.

Here, Uber shared with us the 12 most popular spots in cities across the country — or rather, the 12 restaurants people are too lazy to walk or take public transportation to.

Park Tavern, Atlanta

Legal Harborside, Boston

Parlor Pizza Bar, Chicago

Rustic, Dallas

Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, Denver

Perch, Los Angeles

American Social, Miami

Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville

Vandal, New York City

Sandbar Mexican Grill, Phoenix

Sienna Mercat, Pittsburgh

Southern Pacific Brewing, San Francisco

NOW WATCH: These holographic lip glosses are eye catching



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.