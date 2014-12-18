The 100 Best Restaurants In America, According To OpenTable

Fearrington House Restaurant/Facebook Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

OpenTable just announced their list of the Best Restaurants in America for 2014.

To find the best dining options, OpenTable pored over more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for 20,000 restaurants, covering all 50 states and Washington D.C.

SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was named their top pick overall, but check out the full list here, in alphabetical order:

Abe Fisher — Philadelphia, PA

Acanto — Chicago, IL

All Purpose — Milwaukee, WI

Altius — Pittsburgh, PA

Antebellum — Flowery Branch, GA

Ariana — Bend, OR

Atera — New York, NY

Bacchanalia — Atlanta, GA

Bazaar Meat by José Andres – SLS Las Vegas — Las Vegas, NV

Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar — Raleigh, NC

Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, NY

Bodean Seafood — Tulsa, OK

Bolete Restaurant — Bethlehem, PA

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn — Newport, RI

Boulevard Bistro — Elk Grove, CA

Cafe 2825 — Atlantic City, NJ

Cafe Monarch — Scottsdale, AZ

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant — Camp Verde, TX

Carlos’ Bistro — Colorado Springs, CO

Carpe Vino (21+ Establishment) — Auburn, CA

The Cellars — Virginia Beach, VA

Chef’s Table at the Edgewater — Winter Garden, FL

Ciao Osteria — Centreville, VA

Circle Brunch – The Breakers — Palm Beach, FL

Charleston — Baltimore, MD

Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, FL

The Copper Door — Hayesville, NC

Dai Due — Austin, TX

Daniel — New York, NY

Daniel – Lounge Seating — New York, NY

Del Frisco’s Double Edge Steak House – DC — Washington D.C.

Eleven Madison Park — New York, NY

Enzo’s on the Lake — Longwood, FL

Erling Jensen The Restaurant — Memphis, TN

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, NC

The Flatiron Cafe — Omaha, NE

Forage — Salt Lake City, UT

Fortify Kitchen and Bar — Clayton, GA

Franklinville Inn — Franklinville, NJ

The French Room — Dallas, TX

goosefoot — Chicago, IL

Halls Chophouse — Charleston, SC

Hamptons — Sumter, SC

Herons — Cary, NC

Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, AL

Kai – Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort — Chandler, AZ

L’Auberge Chez Francois — Great Falls, VA

La Grenouille — New York, NY

La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, HI

Laurel — Philadelphia, PA

Le Bernardin — New York, NY

Les Nomades — Chicago, IL

Maison Blanche — Longboat Key, FL

Mama’s Fish House — Paia, HI

Marx Bros Cafe — Anchorage, AK

May Kitchen + Bar — Vashon, WA

Meadowsweet — Brooklyn, NY

Michael’s – South Point Casino — Las Vegas, NV

Modern Love — Omaha, NE

Montalcino Ristorante Italiano — Issaquah, WA

The Mulefoot Gastropub — Imlay City, MI

NAOE — Miami, FL

n/naka — Los Angeles, CA

Natural Selection — Portland, OR

o ya — Boston, MA

Ocean — Kennebunkport, ME

Orchids at Palm Court — Cincinnati, OH

The Painted Lady — Newberg, OR

Perry Street Brasserie — Galena, IL

Red Hill Station — San Francisco, CA

Renaissance Cafe — Assaria, KS

The Restaurant at Meadowood — Saint Helena, CA

Restaurant Iris — Memphis, TN

Restaurant Lorena’s — Maplewood, NJ

Roe — Portland, OR

Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar — Galveston, TX

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More — Williamsville, NY

Saint Jacques French Cuisine — Raleigh, NC

Saison — San Francisco, CA

SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar — North Myrtle Beach, SC

Seaons 52 – Sarasota — Sarasota, FL

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern — Raleigh, NC

Ski Top Lodge — Keystone, CO

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa CA

Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar — New York, NY

The Tailor and the Cook — Utica, NY

Talula’s Daily – Secret Supper Club — Philadelphia, PA

Thomas Henkelmann – Homestead Inn — Greenwich, CT

Twenty Eight Atlantic Wequassett Resort — East Harwich, MA

Ulele — Tampa, FL

‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi Lounge — Kaupulehu, HI

Rafain Brazilian Steakhouse — Fort Worth, TX

ShinBay — Scottsdale, AZ

The Chop House – Grand Rapids — Grand Rapids, MI

The Joel Palmer House — Dayton, OR

The Trattoria — Saint James, NY

V.Mertz — Omaha, NE

Watertable — Huntington Beach, CA

White Barn Inn — Kennebunk, ME

Wyebrook Farm Market & Cafe — Honey Brook, PA

