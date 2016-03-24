The food looks like art at the best restaurant in the world

In October, TripAdvisor voted Martin Berasategui, a restaurant in northern Spain, the best restaurant on the planet. The eponymous restaurant is headed by Chef Martin Berasategui, who has eight Michelin stars, and makes meals that look more like artwork than something edible.

