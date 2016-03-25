This is the best restaurant in the US, according to Yelp

star5112/Flickr Don’t skip the plantain chips.

You might think that the best restaurant in America would be a fancy affair filled to bursting with filet mignon — but not according to Yelp.

Yelp recently released its list of the top-rated restaurants in the US, and the top spot was snagged by a Cuban bakery and cafe called Porto’s, located in Burbank, CA. Part of Porto’s charm is that it serves up delicious food at extremely affordable prices.

Origins

The Porto’s tale begins in 1960, when the Porto family decided to leave their home in Manzanillo, Cuba, a year after Fidel Castro came to power.

After requesting permission to leave the country, Raul Sr., the family patriarch, lost his job and was sent away from his family to do manual labour for the rest of the waiting period. Rosa, his wife, also found herself out of a job, and with three children to take care of alone.

Rosa turned to selling cakes to neighbours and friends, working to hone her recipes.

When the family moved to the US, Rosa found out that her reputation as a baker had followed her. Rosa continued to bake cakes, which Raul Sr. would deliver after finishing work as a mechanic.

When demand grew and grew, Rosa opened a 300-square-foot bakery on Sunset. By the 1980s, the whole family was involved in the operation: Rosa, Raul Sr., and their three kids. Porto’s now has three locations in Southern California.

star5112/Flickr An assortment of goodies.

So what should you get at Porto’s?

Porto’s is famous for its potato balls, cheese rolls (try the guava cheese rolls, one Yelp commenter recommends), and its meat pies.

Yelp commenters also like Porto’s sandwiches, including the steak and Cuban ones. But one reviewer warns that if you get your sandwich to go, you won’t get the “amazing plantain chips.”

And if you have a sweet tooth, you shouldn’t leave Porto’s without checking out some of its desserts, like mango custard or dulce de leche cookies.

NOW WATCH: This famous NYC fried chicken restaurant secretly has the best fries



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.