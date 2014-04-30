The 21 Best Fast Food Chains In America

chickfila on Instagram Next time, try your chicken patty with buffalo sauce.

Our readers voted and determined that Chick-fil-A is the best chain restaurant in America, according to our survey on the Best Fast Food In America.

The fried chicken restaurant beat out heavyweights like Chipotle and McDonald’s for the “best overall” fast food title.

Chick-fil-A, which is currently in the midst of a massive expansion, also earned high marks for service and cleanliness.

Fans of Chick-fil-A praise the chain’s famous chicken sandwich, waffle fries, milkshakes, and breakfast menu.

Chipotle has skyrocketed in popularity over the last decade. Fans of the brand enjoy the simplistic, high-quality ingredients and ethical stance of the company.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s maintained popularity thanks to its classic menu and popular new items like the Egg White Delight sandwich.

We looked at QSR Magazine’s list of top restaurants by location and chose 21 that are well represented nationally.

Here are the top 21 restaurants, ranked. We’ve also included the percentage each restaurant received.

1. Chick-fil-A (20%)

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill (19%)

3. McDonald’s (14%)

4. Wendy’s (9%)

5. Panera Bread (8%)

6. Starbucks (4%)

7. Burger King (4%)

8. Taco Bell (4%)

9. Subway (3%)

10. Whataburger (3%)

11. Sonic (2%)

12. Arby’s (1%)

13. Dairy Queen (1%)

14. Jack In The Box (1%)

15. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen (1%)

16. Dunkin’ Doughnuts (1%)

17. Hardee’s (1%)

18. Pizza Hut (1%)

19. KFC (1%)

20. Domino’s (1%)

21. Papa John’s (1%)

