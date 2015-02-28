US

How to respond to 8 illegal interview questions

Justin Gmoser

While you may end up being asked the standard “What is your weakness?” question at a job interview, a sneaky employer may try to slip in some questions that are illegal to ask (in many states) to gain some sensitive information.

Watch the video to see the best ways to respond.

 

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in November 2013.

