The 17 best resorts in the world, according to travellers

andBeyond Seven safari-oriented resorts made the list of the best resorts in the world.

Condé Nast Traveller just released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards winners, where travellers rate the best destinations and experiences.

600,000 voters weighed in on nearly 10,000 hotels, resorts, and spas around the world.

Here are the top-rated, traveller-approved resorts worldwide.

Of the resorts included on this list, seven are centered around African safaris. Two private islands in the Maldives are included – and only one resort in the US made the list.

If you’re looking for the best resorts in the world, go to Africa.

Condé Nast Traveller recently released the results of its 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, which chronicled travellers’ experiences, including unforgettable resorts all over the world.



In the survey, 600,000 voters provided their thoughts on nearly 10,000 hotels, resorts, and global experiences. The resorts that ultimately made the final cut all share an air of luxury, but they span different price points and destinations.

Here are the top 17 resorts in the world. Safari-inspired travel seemed to be popular this year, with seven out of 17 resorts being African bush resorts. A couple of private islands in the Maldives made the cut, as did a handful of Irish castles. Only one US resort topped the list.

17. Ol Jogi Home

Ol Jogi Home

Location: Nanyuki Town, Kenya

Starting rate per night: Only available upon request

A 45-minute flight from Nairobi and nestled within 58,000 acres of private Kenyan bush, Ol Jogi Home provides a luxurious, exclusive safari experience with all the usual resort trappings: a gym, tennis courts, yoga studio, and spa. The resort accommodates 14 guests at a time.

16. Esperanza, an Auberge Resort

Auberge Resorts Collection

Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Starting rate per night:

$US581

Located on the Baja Peninsula, Esperanza has 57 beachfront suites and villas. It prides itself on offering a variety of experiences, including a ceviche-making class, tequila tastings, whale watching or clam diving excursions, and ATV rides in the desert.

15. Oliver’s Camp

Asilia

Location: Tarangire National Park, Tanzania

Starting rate per night:

$US409 per person

This safari-oriented resort is in a remote part of a protected park in Tanzania. It is small and intimate; the resort only has 10 tents, including one honeymoon suite. It runs on solar power and has previously been celebrated for its sustainability initiatives. Its most popular activities include night drives into the bush and a walking safari.

14. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Ritz Carlton

Location: Dorado, Puerto Rico

Starting rate per night:

$US862

Opened by a Rockefeller in the 1950s, Dorado Beach is a luxury community complete with two 18-hole golf courses and two miles of private beach access.

13. Velaa Private Island

Adore Maldives

Location: Noonu Atoll, Maldives

Starting rate per night: $US2,250

A private island with the largest wine and Champagne collection in the Maldives, Velaa aims to be a resort “beyond luxury.” Each of the 45 private villas and residences were built with local materials and the entire resort was constructed in the shape of a turtle.

12. Angsana Lang Co

Angsana

Location: Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

Starting rate per night:

$US140

Angsana Lang Co is a 223-room resort in central Vietnam with proximity to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It also has an award-winning spa and a swimming pool that spans the property.

11. Elewana Elsa’s Kopje

Elewana Collection

Location: Meru National Park, Kenya

Starting rate per night: Only available upon request

Situated in a protected park in Kenya, Elewana Elsa’s Kopje is close to a rhino sanctuary and boasts regular sightings of elephant herds, hippos, and lions. The tiny resort opened in 1999 and has 11 private cottages, each of which has a deck.

10. andBeyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp

andBeyond

Location: Okavango Delta, Botswana

Starting rate per night:

$US835 per person

Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp is a Botswana safari resort on 61,000 acres of exclusive land. There are nine tents, each with a veranda and an al fresco shower.

9. Naladhu Private Island

Anantara

Location: South Male Atoll, Maldives

Starting rate per night:

$US948

Twenty houses, each with a private pool, make up the private island of Naladhu. With “blissful seclusion” at the centre of its mission statement, the island has a 24-hour butler service, private dining, and in-residence spa experiences.

8. Deplar Farm

Eleven Experience

Location: Ólafsfjörður, Iceland

Starting rate per night:

$US2,612

Deplar Farm is a lodge on a converted sheep farm that features just 13 guest suites and a state-of-the-art spa. Typical activities in the area include heli-skiing and salmon fishing.

7. Dromoland Castle Hotel & Country Estate

Dromoland

Location: Co. Clare, Ireland

Starting rate per night:

$US275

Dromoland Castle, the ancestral home of the prominent O’Brien family dating back to the 16th century, became a resort in the 1960s. Popular activities include falconry, horseback riding, and archery. There is also a full-service spa and an award-winning golf course.

6. Richard’s River Camp

Richard’s Camp

Location: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Starting rate per night: Only available upon request

Established in 2006 as a getaway for a young conservationist couple, Richard’s River Camp is a seven-tent resort that accommodates 16 people at a time. The intimate resort was entirely furnished and decorated by the couple with fabrics and pieces collected through their own travels. The camp offers driven safaris, bush walks, and even hot air balloon flights.

5. Adare Manor

Adare Manor

Location: Limerick, Ireland

Starting rate per night:

$US384

A two-hour drive from Dublin, the Adare Manor is located on 840 acres of private green. There is an award-winning golf course and a Michelin star restaurant on site, as well.

4. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

InterContinental

Location: Da Nang, Vietnam

Starting rate per night:

$US389

The InterContinental’s Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is a beachfront property nestled in a nature reserve and close to UNESCO World Heritage sites. The resort has amenities like half a mile of private beach and a wide array of spa treatments, from holistic therapies to pedicures.

3. Chindeni Bushcamp

The Bushcamp Company

Location: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Starting rate per night: Only available upon request

Overlooking a hippo lagoon, Chindeni is a bushcamp retreat. It consists of four canvas lodges that can accommodate eight guests. The resort runs on solar power and is only open from May to December.

2. L’Horizon Resort & Spa

Location: Palm Springs, California

Starting rate per night:

$US410

L’Horizon is made up of 25 bungalows that were all designed to feel like private residences, with different finishes and furnishings. The property was built in 1952 as a getaway for Hollywood producer Jack Wrather. There, he hosted guests like Marilyn Monroe and Ronald Reagan. It was redesigned as a luxury resort, complete with al fresco dining and an expansive spa, in 2015. It is the only US resort to make the top of Conde’s list.

1. Sirikoi Lodge

Sirikoi

Location: Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya

Starting rate: Only available upon request

Situated on 68,000 acres of wilderness in Northern Kenya,Sirikoi Lodge was built by a conservationist couple. It can accommodate 18 guests and its intimate setup includes one main lodge, a cottage, and four elevated tents, all with private outdoor decks. A staff of 68 people facilitates all lodge activities, including bush walks, game drives, helicopter excursions, and private dining.

