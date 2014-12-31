The 24 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In The Caribbean

As temperatures drop in the US, many are starting to plan their escape to the Caribbean.
And what better way to enjoy a truly stress free holiday than an all-inclusive resort?
With help from Hotels.com, we’ve rounded up some of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean based on real travellers ratings.
From adults-only resorts located on private beaches to family-friendly hotels with special water parks, these are some of the best Caribbean getaways.
This secluded resort in Soufriere is a popular Caribbean getaway for couples.
Located on 600 acres of tropical foliage, the Anse Chastanet Resort offers snorkelling and scuba diving with 100 yards of beach, kayaking, jungle mountain biking, hiking, and sunset cruises, deep-sea fishing, and tours of a 'drive-in' volcano.
The resort even has a restaurant in a treehouse.
The Galley Bay Resort & Spa is located on 40 acres of land with a private white sand beach, lush tropical gardens, and tons of birds.
Guests at the adults-only resort can enjoy drinks or a meal at the beach, pool, or in the privacy of their hotel room.
This couples-only resort has been voted the 'World's Leading Honeymoon Resort' by the World Travel Awards four years in a row.
Located on Dicenson Bay, the all-inclusive resort offers tennis courts, kayaking, sailing, and scuba diving. After, guests can unwind in the sauna, spa, or in a private cabana at the beach. There are 373 rooms spread over seven floors.
Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina Saint Lucia is an all-inclusive resort close to the Marigot Harbour and Marigot Bay.
The resort has three outdoor pools (one of which has a swim-up bar), a full-service spa, and on-site marina. The hotel is relatively small, with 124 rooms.
Bay Gardens beach resort is situated on a private beach in Gros Islet near Reduit Beach.
The family-friendly resort has a large lagoon-style pool and a complimentary beach shuttle.
Located on a private beach in Negril, Sunset at the Palms Resort is an adults-only resort that's perfect for a romantic getaway.
Besides lounging on the private beach or outdoor pool, guests at this small resort can go scuba diving, snorkelling, and para-sailing.
Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort is located on a beach in Curacao's south coast.
The resort has a private beach, marina, golf course, swimming lagoon, spa and three restaurants. Families will appreciate the kids' club and babysitting services.
Once a 1950s Hollywood hangout, Couple's Tower is luxurious adults-only resort.
It has a private beach with a beach bar, tennis courts, pool, and full-service spa. Guests who opt for the all-inclusive plan get top shelf liquor, water skiing, scuba-diving courses and excursions.
The Reserve At Paradisus Palma Real Resort is located on Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana.
The family-friendly resort has a mini water park and splash zone for kids, four restaurants, and a casino.
Secrets Wild Orchid is an adults-only resort on a private beach in Montego Bay.
The Rocklands Bird Sanctuary, Montego Bay Marine Park, and Harbour Street craft market are all close to the resort.
Secrets St. James is an adults-only all inclusive resorts on a beach in Montego Bay.
The hotel has 350 rooms over five floors. The resort has nine restaurants, a casino, a swim-up bar, and a poolside bar.
The Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino is located in the capital city of Willemstad, right near downtown shopping and nightlife.
The largest natural park in Curacao, Christoffel National Park, is 30 minutes away.
The colourful resort has its own private beach, spa, pool, and casino.
Excellence Punta Cana is an all-inclusive, adults-only luxury resort that is just a few steps away from the Caribbean Sea.
The resort has eight onsite restaurants and ten bars, including a swim-up bar.
The Soufriere resort lays on a forested mountain ridge 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea. The rooms have views of St. Lucia's signature twin Piton spires.
There are two volcanoes, Sulphur Springs and Soufriere Volcano, about half a mile away.
Located on a beach in Ocho Rios, Couples Sans Souci has 150 suites, three restaurants, and six bars.
Scuba diving and trips to the close-by Dunn's River waterfalls are included. The hotel's full-service spa is located in a private cabana on the edge of a cliff.
Ti Kaye Resort and Spa is located in Anse Cochon, between the cliffs and the river.
The resort offers complimentary cabanas on the beach, a full-service spa, and an outdoor pool and fitness center.
The Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa is a two-story boutique resort located on the shores of Eagle Beach.
The resort offers a full-service health spa, a freshwater swimming pool with a poolside bar, and a complimentary casino shuttle.
Couples Negril is located on Bloody Bay, just three miles from Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville.
The all-inclusive resort offers activities such as snorkelling, sailing, scuba, tennis, massage treatments, and yoga.
This premium adults-only all inclusive resort is close to Mystic Mountain and Dolphin Cove.
The hotel has two pools with waterfalls, swim-up bars, fitness center, and a full-service spa. They even have a 'dive-in' movie center.
Located in the parish of St. James on the north coast of Jamaica, Half Moon sits on 400 acres of private land.
The resort offers six restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an equestrian center, thirteen tennis courts, and a dolphin lagoon.
Half Moon is the only resort in the Caribbean to offer swimming with dolphins on site.
The Landings is located on a beach in Gros Islet in St. Lucia.
The hotel has a 7,000-square-foot full service spa, a private yacht marina, three outdoor swimming pools, and two spa tubs.
The Regent Palms is located on the white sands of Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales.
Designed in the style of classic Caribbean estates, this resort feels like an elegant escape. The resort's pool bar and restaurant offers in-water seating at four round café tables.
The Iberostar Grand Hotel Bávaro sits between tropical gardens and the Playa Bávaro beach.
The adults-only hotel has 273 rooms over 4 floors. The hotel offers couples treatments at an onsite spa, an 18-hole white sand gold course less than half a mile away, and three pools with open-air hot tubs.
Located on a secluded enclave in Montego Bay, the Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall sits in a prime location directly across from Rose Hall beach.
The resort has a golf course, full-service spa, health club, and an infinity pool that has a swim-up bar.
