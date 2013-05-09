10 People Whose Lives Were Changed By Reddit

If you want to learn about “community,” you’d do well to pay attention to Reddit.
Sure, the site is news aggregator with thousands of different communities across all types of interests. But there’s more to it than that.
When there’s a cause that needs to be tackled, Reddit has shown time and time again that it’s ready, willing, and able to step up to the plate.
From political and legal issues to the stuff that’s just plain fun, here’s a look at what Reddit community members have done for each other.
One user, a schoolteacher, couldn't get enough textbooks for his students. The Reddit community raised over $16,000 to buy 125 books for his classes.
Rob Zerban was running against Paul Ryan for the House of Representatives in 2012 and ran an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. It got a lot of attention and Redditors ending up donating more than $5,000 to his campaign.
Zerban's bid for the House was ultimately unsuccessful, but he's already putting together an exploratory committee to look into another run.
It's true -- Redditors ponied up the cash to send lots and lots of pizza to law enforcement officials as they investigated the Boston Marathon bombing.
Reddit user jLoSsDh posted that the only thing he knew about his father was his name. Another Redditor recognised the name and got the two connected!
Carl Herold pointed out that a Google search of his name yields 'a lie that has been the #1 search result ... damaging my reputation for over five years.'
Redditors heeded the call to action by posting links and content with his name in it all over the Web to dissociate Herold from the dubious search result.
On June 30, 2011, people were working so hard to scrub his search results that his name was the fifth most common search on Google worldwide.
A US soldier took pretty kindly to a new puppy on a base in Afghanistan and asked for Reddit's help to raise the money to bring 'Khan' back home with him. Donations poured in and Redditor 33peace got to keep his dog.
User georgedonnelly filmed some cops who weren't too happy about it, so they arrested him and erased his tape. 165 individual users sent money to his legal defence fund.
A Redditor's 5-year-old son came up with the idea to invite his classmates to his family's fruit and vegetable store so they could sample healthy food. Unfortunately he suffered a brain injury in a car crash shortly after. But his father was intent on seeing his idea through.
Pepsi announced a contest that would give away a grant to the most popular idea to benefit a community and Reddit took to the polls, handily winning the money for the Redditor's son.
One user had an iPhone stolen in the airport (he thought it might have been a TSA agent). He posted about the experience and within minutes was in touch with a reporter who helped get the story out.
One of her friends posted about her condition and wanted to bring her lots of goodies. Reddit responded with loads of presents and cards.
