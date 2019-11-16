20 famous men with the best red carpet style

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tan France, Darren Criss, and Billy Porter have all made red carpet fashion statements.

Awards season means recognising top talent in music, theatre, TV, and film – as well as spotting amazing red carpet outfits.

Some stars, such as Joe Jonas and Rami Malek, have made subtle tweaks to the typical red carpet tux – whereas others, like Jonathan Van Ness and Timothée Chalamet, have brought a whole new style.

Here are 20 of the best dressed men who’ve made statements on the red carpet through the years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From tuxedos with skinny ties to colourful velvet suits, men’s red carpet fashion has certainly evolved over the years.

Here’s a look back at some of the best styles men have worn on the red carpet, from the Old Hollywood charm of Cary Grant to the eye-catching ensembles worn by actor Timothée Chalamet.

Looking back, Hollywood red carpets have seen plenty of dapper leading men, like Marlon Brando …

AP Brando poses with his Oscar at the 27th Annual Academy Awards in 1955.

In 1955, Brando won an Oscar for “best actor of the year” for his portrayal in “On the Waterfront.”

… and “North By Northwest” star Cary Grant, who was known for his charm.

AP Photo Cary Grant and Jean Simmons at the 30th Academy Awards ceremony in 1958.

Grant was a legendary actor and icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Today, a new crop of male stars are redefining red carpet style. John Legend, who was crowned People Magazine’s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive,” knows how to turn heads at the step-and-repeat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images John Legend at a red carpet event.

Here, he kept a classic look with a black tux and elegant bow tie.

Timothée Chalamet has also worn some memorable red carpet ensembles.

Jordan Strauss/AP Actor Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star showed up to the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in an all-black outfit complete with a sparkly “embroidered bib.”

Actor Billy Porter is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to red-carpet style.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Billy Porter attends the 2019 Oscars.

Porter turned heads at the 2019 Oscars red carpet with a tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.

Darren Criss is another star who knows how to rock a statement piece.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Actor Darren Criss in an embellished blazer.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his appearance in the Netflix special “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” wore a dazzling blazer with metallic floral embellishments.

Film legend Morgan Freeman looked classy in a silver blazer, black dress shirt, and shades.

Kabik/ Starlitepics/MediaPunch Inc. via AP Actor Morgan Freeman.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding dazzled in a groovy gold blazer.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Henry Golding wearing a shiny gold blazer.

Golding, who’s starring in the forthcoming film “Last Christmas,” wore an eye-catching gold blazer to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards – one of his many amazing red carpet outfits.

Jason Momoa also put a metallic spin on a classic red carpet tuxedo in a rose-gold ensemble.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP ‘Games of Thrones’ actor Jason Momoa at a red carpet.

Momoa wore a unique ensemble to the Los Angeles premiere of new Apple TV+ series “See,” in which he’s a cast member. He’s also sported other memorable red carpet looks, including a pink velvet tuxedo, which he wore at the 2019 Oscars.

Jonathan Van Ness is another star known for making statements on the red carpet.

“Queer Eye” star, hair stylist, and podcast personality Jonathan Van Ness brings style to the red carpet in a big way. This glittery, sheer gown was one of his most recent showstopping looks.

John Krasinski also cleans up nicely for red carpet occasions.

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP John Krasinski wearing a shiny silver blazer.

Krasinski made a statement with a silver blazer and bow tie while attending a red carpet event in 2018.

Justin Timberlake wore a mismatched jacket and pants — complete with a sleek pinstripe down the side — for a bold look.

Brad Barket/Invision/AP Justin Timberlake walks the red carpet at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony.

He’s come a long way since he wore head-to-toe denim and matched with Britney Spears.

Donald Glover, otherwise known as musician Childish Gambino, always brings style statements to the red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Donald Glover, or ‘Childish Gambino,’ wearing a white tuxedo.

Here, he dazzles in an all-white tuxedo with black loafers for a sleek monochromatic look.

Joe Jonas looked edgy in a dark red, checkered suit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Joe Jonas in a red checkered blazer and pants.

He wore a simple black button-down under the jacket, giving all the attention to his statement-making suit.

Michael B. Jordan wowed with an embroidered coat at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Actor Michael B. Jordan at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Just Mercy” star wore a simple white dress shirt and black pants with a statement coat complete with metallic, embroidered detailing.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek looked dashing in a long overcoat, a spin on the typical black tux.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Rami Malek at a Time 100 red carpet event.

Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is also one for a red carpet fashion statement. Here, he added interest to a classic outfit with a long tuxedo coat.

Comedian John Mulaney stood out in a blue monochromatic ensemble at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Comedian John Mulaney walks the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Though it would seem like a no-brainer to sport a classic black-and-white tuxedo, Mulaney proved having fun with colour can pay off – and look just as elegant.

Stylist and “Queer Eye” host Tan France wore a stunning, intricate ensemble to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Tan France arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2019.

France described his red carpet entrance in an Instagram post, saying: “Representing Queer Eye, QE Crew and Pakistan at the Emmys.”

Ryan Reynolds dazzled with a classy skinny tie and subtly printed blazer.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Actor Ryan Reynolds wearing a black suit and skinny tie.

Reynolds, pictured in 2018, seems to take a note from classic red carpet attire, proving a tailored tuxedo does the trick.

Actor Stephan James wore head-to-toe maroon in a luxe velvet fabric.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Stephan James at the 2019 Oscars.

The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the TV series “Homecoming,” added an unexpected twist to his Oscars red carpet style with a pair of white ankle boots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.