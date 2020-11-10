The 65 most iconic red carpet looks of 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammys.

Even though the world essentially shut down in March, all of the big award ceremonies still took place before the pandemic.

Zendaya had multiple iconic red carpet looks this year.

Billie Eilish also slayed more than one red carpet in 2020.

From Ariana Grande’s grey princess look at the Grammys to Billy Porter’s motorised turquoise fringed hat, there were plenty of memorable red carpet moments this year â€” even if the world essentially shut down in March.

Keep scrolling to see what we’ve picked as our 65 most iconic red carpet looks of 2020, from Zendaya to Lizzo to Dan Levy.

Kerry Washington went for a bold shirtless look at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The “American Son” actress wore a blazer and skirt by Altuzarra, and pulled it together with a thick chain necklace.

At the Golden Globes, Beanie Feldstein looked like royalty with her navy gown and matching headband — or, should we say, crown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Beanie Feldstein attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

Feldstein wore an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown and Irene Neuwirth jewels.

Zoey Deutch’s pop of yellow on the Golden Globes carpet was perfect — bonus points for it being a jumpsuit, not a gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zoey Deutch attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The “Set It Up” star was impossible to miss on the Golden Globes red carpet in her bright yellow Fendi jumpsuit.

Billy Porter once again slayed the red carpet in this feathery white ensemble at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

Porter’s custom white Alex Vinash suit featured a feathery train that could be zipped off, Insider reported.

Renée Zellweger looked just like Cinderella walking the Golden Globes carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Renée Zellweger attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

It was Zellweger’s year, winning the Golden Globe, Oscar, BAFTA, Critic’s Choice, and SAG Award for her performance in “Judy” – so of course she channeled Disney royalty in this blue Armani gown.

Awkwafina combined a classic cream and black gown with a blazer for an edgier look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Awkwafina attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The actress, who won a Globe for her performance in “The Farewell,” paired a Christian Dior gown with another couture blazer, plus platform Stuart Weitzman shoes that “are so comfortable you could run in them,” Awkwafina’s stylist Erica Cloud told Vanity Fair.

Many a meme was spawned from Jennifer Lopez’s interesting gown at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

Lopez’s cream, green, and gold dress was designed by Valentino, and as Insider reported, made her look like “a walking gift.”

Barry Jenkins elevated a grey suit by adding black stripes on the Golden Globes carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Barry Jenkins attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The director opted for a grey plaid Thom Browne suit.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher rocked complementary jewel tones at the Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The longtime couple looked amazing, with Fisher wearing a reddish violet Monique Lhuillier gown, and her husband choosing a sapphire Dolce & Gabbana suit for the big evening.

At the Golden Globes, Zoë Kravitz wore one of the recent biggest trends in fashion: polka dots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

Kravitz’s black and white Saint Laurent gown actually had two different sizes of polka dots, proving that you can mix prints and get stylish results.

Joey King’s Golden Globes dress was an optical illusion.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Joey King arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

King looked positively hypnotic in her Iris van Herpen dress and cape.

Taylor Swift went for the drama with her flowery Golden Globes look.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

Swift’s Etro full ballgown is a departure from her regular red carpet looks, but the risk paid off.

Julia Butters proved that age is just a number when it comes to red carpet glamour at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Julia Butters attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress, who is a mere 11 years old, wore a dreamy tulle dress with flower accents and a black bow, proving she is one to watch in the years to come.

Ana de Armas’ sparkling navy Golden Globes dress had pockets.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

The “Knives Out” star opted for a strapless Ralph & Russo gown with matching sapphire jewels.

Sydney Sweeney channeled a Greek goddess at a Golden Globes after-party.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party on January 5, 2020.

Sweeney, best known for her work in “Euphoria,” slayed the InStyle after-party in this white Paolo Sebastian gown with a plunging neckline and silver branch details.

Rose Byrne rocked a pink menswear-inspired dress at the “Like a Boss” premiere.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Rose Byrne attends the world premiere of ‘Like A Boss’ on January 7, 2020.

Byrne paired her bubblegum pink Alexis Mabille dress with an emerald bag that matched her heels.

Selena Gomez wore an eye-catching architectural black skirt and pink turtleneck at the “Dolittle” premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Dolittle’ on January 11, 2020.

Gomez wore head-to-toe Givenchy at the premiere.

Zendaya’s hot pink chrome ensemble at the Critics’ Choice Awards was the talk of the night.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya arrives at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020.

The armour-like crop top, designed by Tom Ford, will only set you back a cool $US15,000, according to the Zoe Report.

Lucy Hale combined mint green, a black bow, and pearls — and made it work, somehow — at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lucy Hale attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020.

Hale’s mint green Miu Miu dress featured a deep neckline and totally open back.

Caleb McLaughlin is another star who totally rocked a sapphire suit, this time at the SAG Awards.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner Caleb McLaughlin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

McLaughlin paired his bright blue suit with a black turtleneck, making him one of the trendiest guys on the grey carpet.

His co-star Noah Schnapp also wore blue to the SAG Awards, but Schnapp opted for a satin baby blue fit.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Noah Schnapp attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

The “Stranger Things” star regularly takes fashion risks on the red carpet, and this satin Balmain suit paired with white platform sneakers is no different.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge added a cool chain mail-esque top to her black crop top and skirt at the SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Waller-Bridge wore this Armani Prive outfit to accept the award for her role in “Fleabag.”

Jennifer Aniston finally ditched the black dress for this white satin gown at the SAG Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

All anyone could talk about after the SAG Awards was Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting, but we’d like to dedicate some time to her white Christian Dior gown.

Jennifer Garner glowed in her crimson gown at the SAG Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jennifer Garner attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Garner looked every bit the A-lister in this Dolce & Gabbana classic ballgown.

Lili Reinhart slayed her first time at the SAG Awards in this pearl-encrusted dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lili Reinhart attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Reinhart’s Miu Miu gown made her SAG debut a memorable one.

Reinhart’s “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes stunned on this blush pink gown and cape.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Camila Mendes attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Mendes’ Ralph & Russo Couture gown was taken to a whole new level with its chiffon cape.

At the SAG Awards, Cynthia Erivo looked amazing in one of 2019 and 2020’s biggest trends: colour blocking.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Erivo pretty consistently rocked the red carpet this season, but one of her all-time best looks came at the SAG Awards with this pink and red Schiaparelli gown.

Billie Eilish was COVID-appropriate at the Grammys, months before the pandemic hit the US.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Eilish, known for her baggy suits and neon green accents, combined the two with this Gucci suit on her big night.

Ariana Grande was a showstopper at the 2020 Grammys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Grande’s custom Giambattista Valli ball gown was so large that she decided to stop and sit in the middle of the red carpet, more than making up for her missing the 2019 ceremony.

Billy Porter’s Grammy look included a hat with a mechanical moving fringe.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Porter’s teal and silver fringed jumpsuit, designed by Scott Studenberg, with silver platform boots would have been iconic enough to make this list, but once he put his motorised hat into action by moving the fringe away from his face, he earned his place in the Grammys Hall of Fame.

Chrissy Teigen’s orange gown at the Grammys was unlike any other.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Teigen’s orange Yanina Couture dress featured a hip-high slit, a plunging neckline, and beautiful structured sleeves.

Trevor Noah opted for Old Hollywood glamour with his silver jacket at the Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Trevor Noah attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

“The Daily Show” host proved that switching out a plain black jacket for a stunning silver jacket can make all the difference.

Cardi B once again slayed the Grammys, this year in a jewel-encrusted gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Cardi B and Offset attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

After her shell-like dress from last year, Cardi B once again teamed up with Mugler for a one-of-a-kind jeweled dress, this time paired with a “custom-made Gismondi 1754 necklace featuring 310 carats of white diamonds,” according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Shawn Mendes wore a maroon suit to the 2020 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shawn Mendes attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Mendes chose a bright Louis Vuitton suit for his Grammys appearance this year.

Lizzo looked like elegant royalty at the 2020 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

As Insider reported, Lizzo’s “Versace dress featured hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals,” and took two months to create. She added a faux-fur stole, also designed by Versace.

Lil Nas X’s neon pink cowboy outfit was a standout of the Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

The “Old Town Road” rapper has made the cowboy aesthetic his signature over the last two years, but never as high-fashion as this custom Versace outfit, complete with mesh, a harness, and wrist scarves.

Dua Lipa looked like a ’90s princess at the Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Dua Lipa attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Lipa’s Alexander Wang two-piece outfit and diamond choker would not have looked out of place on Cher Horowitz in “Clueless.”

Gwen Stefani looked like she was doing an Ariana Grande impression at the Grammys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gwen Stefani attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Stefani took the “Positions” singer’s look and gave it her own Stefani spin. She told E! on the red carpet that the shell-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana white mini-dress was a nod to her now-fiancé’s last name: Shelton.

Jodie Turner-Smith glowed in her sunshine-yellow gown at the BAFTAs.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 on February 2, 2020.

Just two months before she’d give birth to her daughter, Turner-Smith gave “pregnancy glow” a whole new meaning in this Gucci gown.

Kate Middleton re-wore an elaborate gown at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 on February 2, 2020.

Middleton first wore the white and gold Alexander McQueen dress back in 2012 at a Malaysian state dinner – in fact, the flowers are in the shape of a hibiscus, the state flower of Malaysia.

Andrew Scott looked dapper in a green velvet jacket at the BAFTAs.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Andrew Scott poses in the Winners Room during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 on February 2, 2020.

The Hot Priest himself lived up to his name in this deep green suit jacket.

Janelle Monáe turned heads in her silver gown and matching hood at the Academy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Monáe’s hooded Ralph Lauren gown had a whopping 168,000 Swarovski crystals sewn onto it and took over 600 hours to complete, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Regina King once again proved why she is the queen of the red carpet in this blush-coloured gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020

King’s pink Versace gown was absolutely breathtaking – just another entry into the King canon of amazing red carpet looks

Billie Eilish’s fuzzy Chanel suit stole the show at the Academy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Eilish made her Oscars debut this year … but she didn’t let that distract from her traditional over-sized look.

Natalie Portman’s black caped gown had the names of snubbed female directors embroidered onto it.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Portman’s custom Dior gown listed the names of female directors who were snubbed at the 2020 ceremony: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”).

Mindy Kaling’s bright yellow Oscars gown was a much-needed pop of colour at the ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Kaling chose a one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana gown for Hollywood’s biggest night. She paired it with a Chopard necklace “featuring 78.46-carats of marquise-cut diamonds and 46.33-carats of round-shaped diamonds,” according to People.

Saoirse Ronan’s unique Oscars look was made with surplus fabric from her BAFTAs dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Ronan’s black gown at the BAFTAs provided the actress with the black components of her Gucci gown at the Academy Awards, making her yet another star who is spotlighting sustainable fashion.

While it’s not a particularly interesting suit, Joaquin Phoenix made a statement when he wore it to every major awards ceremony this year.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

Talking of sustainability: Phoenix wore the same Stella McCartney suit to the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Academy Awards, Insider reported.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked absolutely stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

Ross’ golden gown with feathered glittering accents and a cape was designed by Zuhair Murad. She looked like an extremely fashionable superhero.

Kylie Jenner wore a uniquely structured dress to the Vanity Fair party.

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

Jenner wrote on social media that she “couldn’t really sit in” the Ralph and Russo navy dress, but that it was worth it.

Tessa Thompson combined multiple 2020 trends (mint and harnesses) in her Vanity Fair party look.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images Tessa Thompson attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

The “Westworld” actress stunned in Atelier Versace.

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a deep purple gown at the Vanity Fair party.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

Hudgens used her custom Vera Wang gown to create “moving art,” as Insider reported, by throwing its long train into different shapes in the air.

Laura Dern re-wore her dress from the 1995 Oscars 25 years later, adding a pink jacket.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images Laura Dern attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

Dern won her first Oscar in the same 1017 ALYX 9SM dress she wore to a 1995 gala honouring Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum, Insider reported.

Janet Mock wore a beautiful black gown with large white flowers at the Oscars after-party.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images Janet Mock attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020.

Mock opted for this black high-low ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown for Vanity Fair’s Oscars party.

Harry Styles brought grandma chic to the BRIT Awards.

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards on February 18, 2020.

Styles, no stranger to bold red carpet looks, rocked a brown Gucci suit (his favourite) with a purple sweater, a string of pearls, and a pair of Mary Janes.

Katja Herbers’ optical illusion dress was perfect for the “Westworld” premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Katja Herbers attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 3 on March 5, 2020.

Herbers’ maze-like Iris van Herpen Haute Couture dress works for “Westworld,” the most maze-like show on television.

On the flip side, Angela Sarafyan’s baby pink dress leaned into the Western aspect of the show, with the cowboy belt buckle-esque brooch.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Angela Sarafyan attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 3 on March 5, 2020.

Sarafyan chose a Redemption gown for the premiere of “Westworld’s” third season.

Liu Yifei was definitely a Disney Princess at the premiere of “Mulan” in March.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Liu Yifei attends the World Premiere of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ on March 9, 2020.

Right before the world shut down, Yifei attended the premiere of “Mulan,” and made sure she looked the part in this jaw-dropping golden Elie Saab couture gown.

Miley Cyrus’ mirrored dress at the MTV Video Music Awards was just another eye-popping look from the singer.

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on August 30, 2020.

Cyrus’ shiny sheer dress was designed by Mugler.

Machine Gun Kelly took monochrome to a new hot pink level at the VMAs.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on August 30, 2020.

The rapper, real name Colson Baker, rocked a hot pink Berluti suit to take home his first-ever VMA for Best Alternative Video.

Lady Gaga wore a pandemic-friendly fish bowl on the VMAs red carpet.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Lady Gaga attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on August 30, 2020.

Gaga had no shortage of outfit changes during the VMAs broadcast, but we’re partial to her moon-man silver ensemble. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she’s wearing “a silver jacket by Area, a clear helmet by Muscarella, necklace by Edward Avedis, and black platform boots by Pleasers.”

Even though the ceremony was virtual, Zendaya’s polka dot dress was the perfect glam look for her first Emmy win.

Frank Ockenfels/ABC/Getty Images Zendaya during the 72nd Emmy Awards on September 20, 2020.

Zendaya took home her first Emmy while wearing a custom Armani Prive two-piece dress featuring a beaded silver bralette and full polka dot skirt.

During the Emmys, Issa Rae wowed in this orange buttoned gown broadcasting from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

ABC/Getty Images Issa Rae at the 72nd Emmy Awards on September 20, 2020.

Rae wore a Sergio Hudson design for her big night – she was nominated for her performance in “Insecure.”

Uzo Aduba made a statement with her Emmys look.

ABC/Getty Images Uzo Aduba during the 72nd Emmy Awards on September 20, 2020.

Aduba chose to wear a simple T-shirt emblazoned with Breonna Taylor’s name and metallic gold skirt, both designed by Jason Rembert, during the awards ceremony.

Dan Levy wore a kilt to smash Emmy records with “Schitt’s Creek.”

ABC/Getty Images Dan Levy at the 72nd Emmy Awards which will broadcast on September 20, 2020.

Levy, who took home four awards for “Schitt’s Creek,” showed up to the ceremony wearing a Thom Brown-designed suit and kilt, a reference to his character David’s wedding in the show’s finale.

