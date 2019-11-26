The 55 best red carpet looks of 2019

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Zendaya channeled Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala.

With 2019 quickly approaching its end, and the 2020 awards season on its way, it’s time to take a look back at the best red carpet moments of 2019.

These looks dazzled us, made us gasp, and sometimes confused us – and in at least a few scenarios, all three at once.

Zendaya’sCinderella-inspired Met Gala look had us talking for weeks, while Timothée Chalamet’s harness/bib at the Golden Globes spawned a whole new trend.

It’s that time of year again – the time to reflect on all that’s happened this year, from movies and current events to, of course, fashion.

We picked our 55 favourite red carpet looks from this year, whether they had our jaws dropping or our brains desperately trying to figure out how these pieces of clothing were staying on.

Keep scrolling to see which red carpet looks we picked from this year.

Lady Gaga’s periwinkle dress and matching periwinkle hair started 2019 off with a bang.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

Gaga appeared to be channeling her “A Star Is Born” predecessorJudy Garland with this powder blue ballgown designed by Valentino. Garland wore a similar dress during the 1954 version of the movie.

The multihyphenate also dyed her hair a matching shade of blue and, to complete the look, was dripping in over $US435,000 worth of Tiffany diamonds. Simply the best.

Timothée Chalamet started off the year strong with this glittery harness (or bib) at the Golden Globes.

Jordan Strauss/AP Timothée Chalamet at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

Chalamet had amazing style all year long, but his most iconic look of the year is still this all-black ensemble with a glittery “bib,” according to designer Louis Vuitton.

Julia Roberts may have looked like she was wearing a gown from the back, but the front of her skirt opened to reveal a pair of tailored black pants.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ‘Homecoming’ star Julia Roberts attends the 2019 Golden Globes.

At this year’s Golden Globes, Robert put a twist on the menswear trend by combining this feminine tulle Stella McCartney dress with a pair of crisp black pants.

Alison Brie’s daring baby blue gown and crystal-encrusted bra at the Golden Globes was one of the best looks of the night.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images ‘GLOW’ star Alison Brie attends the 2019 Golden Globes.

Brie expertly combined her tulle princess Vera Wang ballgown with an edgy (and clearly visible) glittery bra and a large black velvet bow, making her one of the most talked-about celebs of the night.

Sandra Oh was both a host of the 2019 Golden Globes, and one of the night’s best dressed in this sleek white gown.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images Sandra Oh at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

The “Killing Eve” star had plenty of costume changes throughout the night, but we’re partial to her very first look of the evening, this simple yet stunning Versace gown with accentuated shoulders, and her hair swept to the side.

Darren Criss added a pop of fun to a traditional black suit by wearing a floral-printed jacket at the Golden Globes.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Darren Criss at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

Criss, the first Filipino American to win a Golden Globe, consistently shows up peers who wear boring suits by adding his own flair to a classic tux. At the Golden Globes, he paired a floral jacket with his pants, both Dior.

Regina King shone at the 2019 Golden Globes with this pink sequined gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ star Regina King attends the 2019 Golden Globes.

In addition to looking amazing in this Alberta Ferretti gown, King used her moment on the stage to address people who criticise and mock celebrities for speaking out about politics and other current events, urged her peers to hire more women, and made a pledge only to produce projects that are 50% women.

Michael B. Jordan put his own spin on the harness trend by pairing his navy suit with the multicoloured accessory.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Michael B. Jordan at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019.

The “Saving Dion” star paired his double-breasted suit with a Louis Vuitton harness embossed with the brand’s iconic monogram, adding a bit of edge to his red carpet look.

Melissa McCarthy looked radiant in this metallic gown at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Melissa McCarthy attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019.

McCarthy paired this sparkling Iorane gown and Chopard jewellery with Sam Edelman sandals that retail for just $US100, proving that red carpet style doesn’t always have to break the bank.

Kate Middleton switched up her typical style for the 2019 BAFTA Awards in this white gown.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton attends the 2019 BAFTAs on February 10, 2019.

As Insider’s Alison Millington wrote, “Middleton looked like a Greek goddess in Alexander McQueen” at the 2019 BAFTAs. She also found a sweet and subtle way to pay tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a pair of pearl and silver earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law.

After publicly calling out designers who refused to dress her, Bebe Rexha looked incredible at the Grammys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Bebe Rexha arrives at the 61st Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019.

A few weeks before the Grammys, Rexha revealed on Instagram that several designers refused to dress her for the event because she is “too big.”

“I was a little scared putting it out because a lot of times, you don’t want to come out off like this person that’s always complaining,” Rexha told Insider.

However, Rexha got the last laugh, because she looked absolutely breathtaking in this Monsoori ballgown.

Cardi B walked the Grammys red carpet in a vintage dress that made her appear as if she was emerging from a shell.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys on February 10, 2019.

The “Money” rapper wore a vintage Mugler bodysuit and dress covered in pearls to create the illusion that she was emerging from an oyster shell.

While her body was covered in real pearls, the pearls in her hair came from a craft store, and were held in place by “Suave Professionals’ $US3 Firm Control Finishing Hairspray,” according to Cardi’s hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.

Billy Porter’s tuxedo-inspired dress will go down in Oscars history.

Jordan Strauss/AP Billy Porter at the Oscars on February 24, 2019.

All anyone could talk about for the next few weeks was Porter’s dress by Christian Siriano. “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up,” Porter told Vogue.

Helen Mirren’s multicoloured pink gown and show-stopping jewels at the Oscars lit up the night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Helen Mirren attends the Oscars on February 24, 2019.

Mirren’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture A-line gown is beautiful, but we also have to give a special shout out to the Harry Winston diamonds on her necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

Stephan James paired his velvet oxblood suit with white boots, and the bold combination was a winner.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Stephan James at the 2019 Oscars.

When men take fashion risks, it doesn’t always work, but James’ velvet suit is perfect. The “If Beale Street Could Talk” star landed on plenty of best dressed lists with this Etro suit.

Gemma Chan’s bright pink gown conveniently had pockets for cookies since “you don’t get dinner” at the Oscars.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Oscars.

The Oscars are a long night, so we applaud Chan for picking a gown that is not only beautiful, but utilitarian. The Valentino gown also set up more than a few trends that became huge in 2019: neon colours and ruffles. You’ll see plenty more of them on this list.

Jason Momoa walked the red carpet in a pale pink velvet tuxedo and a matching velvet scrunchie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jason Momoa posed while holding Lisa Bonet’s clutch on the Oscars red carpet.

The “Aquaman” star’s tux was custom made by Karl Lagerfeld, and he wore it just a few days after the fashion legend died at the age of 85.

Momoa’s scrunchie was Fendi which, of course, the internet was obsessed with.

Jennifer Lopez’s dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party looked like an iridescent seashell, or a built-in fan.

John Shearer/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on February 24, 2019.

Lopez gave us mermaid vibes at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party with a Zuhair Murad multicoloured glittering gown and matching heels.

Though we called it a “floor-length loincloth,” this daring look by Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party is iconic.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on February 24, 2019.

Jenner’s Rami Kadi gown has “two floor-length swaths of fabric that cascaded down the front and back,” that essentially left both of her legs completely exposed. Insider called it a “fresh take on both the ‘naked’ dress and ‘no pants’ trends.”

Lupita Nyong’o slayed the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with this feathery frock.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019.

Nyong’o is a consistent red carpet star, and this one-shoulder look by Oscar de la Renta shows why she’s one of the most exciting actresses on the red carpet. She’s not afraid to risks, and it pays off.

Emma Roberts’ take on the naked dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party is full Old Hollywood glam.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Emma Roberts at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on February 24, 2019.

Plenty of celebs rocked the naked dress trend this year, but Roberts’ subtle take designed by Charlotte Tilbury is timeless.

Gwendoline Christie’s dramatic gown at the final “Game of Thrones” premiere looks like a work of art.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Gwendoline Christie attends HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019.

Christie’s gown would have been eye-catching enough had she just stood still – but when she moved her arms to showcase her Iris van Herpen gown’s billowing sleeves, it became impossible to look away. The dress looked like flowing water or a blooming flower, and it was easily the most memorable look from the cast.

Kacey Musgraves tried her hand at the no-shirt trend in this pastel suit at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019.

The no-shirt trend has been a popular one this year, but our favourite take on it was this pastel suit from designer Christian Cowan’s collection that was inspired by the Powerpuff Girls. The light and dreamy colours really vibe with Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” aesthetic.

With this sunny yellow dress, Blake Lively stole the spotlight and revealed she was pregnant with her third child.

Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images Blake Lively at the ‘Detective Pikachu’ premiere on May 2, 2019.

This calf-length sparkly dress with thigh-high slit and velvet belt proves that Lively’s maternity style is unparalleled. We especially love her sparkly earrings and voluminous curls.

Billy Porter brought the house down with his Egyptian-inspired pantsuit, complete with wings.

AP Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019.

Porter completely stole the show at the Met Gala, from his grand entrance getting carried in by six shirtless men, to his 10-foot wings, to the 24-karat gold headpiece, to his custom gold-leaf shoes.

The look was designed by NYC-based luxury apparel brand, The Blonds. Porter told Vogue that the outfit was “drawn from Diana Ross’ Ancient Egypt look, with additional influences from Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Cleopatra,’ and Cher’s many Egypt-inspired looks.”

Kim Kardashian’s dress for the Met Gala was designed to look as though she had just stepped out of the ocean.

Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

In order to fit her waist into this impossibly small corset,Kardashian had to take breathing lessons, and she was fully prepared to stand and not pee for a full four hours.

The dress, designed by Thierry Mugler, was one of the most talked-about looks from the night, and makes it look like the reality star just emerged from water. But not everyone was a fan – her husband Kanye West almost derailed the look by claiming it was “too sexy.”

Cardi B’s gown for the Met Gala basically stopped traffic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019.

This custom Thom Browne dress took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create. The crimson gown boasted a 10-foot-long train, 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, and was made of tulle, silk organza, and down feathers.

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele walked the Met Gala red carpet together, each in his own distinct style.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Harry Styles and designer Alessandro Michele attend the 2019 Met Gala.

Michele and Styles co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala, and thus all eyes were on them on the red carpet. Both wore Gucci, of course, but Michele went for a flamboyant pink ensemble and a silver headpiece, while Styles picked an all-black outfit, consisting of a sheer ruffled top and high-waisted pants.

Styles also pierced his ear for the event, and accessorized with a single pearl earring.

Janelle Monáe took the phrase “eye-catching” to a whole new level at the 2019 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Janelle Monáe at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019.

Monáe’s gown was designed by Christian Siriano, and came complete with blinking eye that was connected to a battery pack hidden inside the dress, Siriano told Insider. “It was kind of inspired by an abstract Picasso face painting,” he said.

The other most-talked about part of her outfit, the cascading tower of hats, was designed by Sarah Sokol. It took 40 hours to construct.

Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired gown at the Met Gala lit up, as if by magic.

AP Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019.

According to Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, the dress was a nod to Zendaya’s Disney roots – she starred in Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” and “K.C. Undercover.”

Zendaya fully committed to the “Cinderella” bit, with Roach waving a wand to make the Tommy Hilfiger dress light up. She also carried a carriage-shaped purse and even left behind a glass slipper on the stairs behind her.

Priyanka Chopra rocked a glimmering gown at Cannes, complete with a dramatic slit.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes premiere of ‘Rocketman’ in May 2019.

The dress, which was custom Roberto Cavalli, was worn by Chopra to the premiere of “Rocketman” at Cannes this year. It looks as though it’s glowing from the inside, with the pop of red and orange sequins in the middle of the bodice.

Eva Longoria also opted for an eye-catching slit on the Cannes red carpet, though her dress is a romantic shade of dusty pink.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

Longoria’s asymmetrical gown is custom Alberta Ferretti, and it combines some of the biggest trends of 2019: a slit, metallic elements, and satin.

Aja Naomi King looked straight out of a fairytale at Cannes this year.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Aja Naomi King at the premiere of ‘Hidden Life’ at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

King “felt like a princess” in this Zac Posen ballgown, according to People. It’s not hard to see why – this coral ballgown wouldn’t have been out of place at a royal ball, or in a Disney movie.

This vibrant purple gown worn by Lucy Liu at the 2019 Tony Awards is an all-timer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lucy Liu attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019.

This Christian Siriano gown combines tulle, cut-outs, a plunging neckline, and neon to create a breathtaking dress that looks like it was custom-made for Liu. We also love the green clutch and matching oversized earrings. It’s hard to believe the star turns 51 this year.

Beyoncé wore a show-stopping yellow gown at the premiere of “The Lion King” in July.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé attends the European Premiere of ‘The Lion King’ on July 14, 2019, in London, England.

While one of the most viral moments of the night was when Queen Bey met the Duchess of Sussex, the Beyhive was also obsessed with this radiant yellow gown fit for the Queen of Pride Rock.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler channeled “The Addams Family” at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler at the premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in July 2019.

As one of Hollywood’s best dressed couples, Butler and Hudgens did not disappoint at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” over the summer. They coordinated in matching black ensembles: a velvet Armani gown complete with sheer paneling and pockets for Hudgens, and an all-black suit by David Yurman for Butler.

Everyone from Alex Rodriguez to Sarah Hyland to Jordyn Woods complimented the duo on Instagram.

Laverne Cox went all out for the final “Orange is the New Black” premiere in July with this ruffled lavender gown.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Netflix Laverne Cox attends the ‘Orange is the New Black’ season seven premiere on July 25, 2019, in New York City.

Cox constantly delivers on the red carpet, but this dreamy lavender tulle skirt and black corset bodice by Christian Siriano is one of her all-time greatest looks.

Amanda Seyfried wore an optical illusion gown at the premiere of “The Art of Racing in the Rain” in August.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ in August 2019.

This Oscar de la Renta gown looks like a work of art, and it fits Seyfried perfectly. We love the ruffles, the ombré effect, and her simple white heels.

Lizzo wore a bold red gown embossed with “Siren,” and a feather boa to the VMAs, and we’re still not over it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV VMAs.

As Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides wrote, “Lizzo looks like a literal goddess at the 2019 MTV VMAs.” This dress, designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, manages to be the perfect balance of camp and glam – kind of like Lizzo herself.

Normani regularly combines ’90s nostalgia with 2019 fashion, and this Swarovski-crystal-covered dress she wore to the VMAs is no different.

John Shearer/Getty Images Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Normani’s breakout single this year, “Motivation,” and its music video were inspired by the ’90s and early 2000s videos by Beyoncé, Ciara, and more.

Her Nicolas Jebran dress, which almost looks like a two-piece set, also pays homage to the daring and ab-baring outfits regularly worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Ashanti, Britney Spears, and the other pop queens of the time – but with a 2019 edge.

Kehlani’s feathery red ball gown was the highlight of the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters Kehlani at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on September 8, 2019.

The singer was impossible to miss in this feathery gown by Michael Cinco.

Bella Thorne combined glam and chain mail at a screening of “Joker” during the Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Bella Thorne at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2019.

Thorne typically goes big with her red carpet fashion, and this Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown is no different – it’s almost completely sheer with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She accessorized with strappy black heels and a thick chain-like choker, completing the rocker look.

Paola Turani wore this crystal-encrusted gown at the Venice Film Festival and looked like a princess.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Paola Turani attends the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

What adds to this look is how simple Turani went with her hair and makeup, opting to let her showstopping dress take full focus.

Sara Sampaio stunned in this striped gown at a “Joker” screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Sara Sampaio at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2019.

The Portuguese actress proved that vertical stripes can work in a formal setting with this Armani Privé dress, with a striped skirt and embellished bodice. In theory, this dress shouldn’t work, but on Sampaio, it was one of the best looks of the festival – and of the year.

Jonathan Van Ness slayed a black dress with a giant mint green bow at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jonathan Van Ness.

He’s never a dull one on the red carpet, but this was our favourite of the “Queer Eye” star’s this year. The mini dress and its eye-catching bow were designed by Christian Siriano.

Van Ness’ “Queer Eye” co-star Tan France also wore an eye-catching outfit at the Creative Arts Emmys red carpet.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Tan France arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2019.

France, the show’s style expert, never disappoints on the red carpet, and this ensemble was the perfect way to pay homage to his South Asian heritage – but make it fashion. He added white pants and white boots to a traditional kurta.

Zendaya’s Poison Ivy-inspired gown at the Emmys was the biggest hit of the night.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya had an amazing year for fashion, and she capped it off with this slinky satin gown designed by Vera Wang. The emerald dress combined with the “Spider-Man” star’s red hair was an intentional homage to iconic DC villain, Poison Ivy.

Kerry Washington proved that menswear definitely doesn’t have to be boring with these sequined pants and chic white top.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Emmys.

Washington constantly surprises us with her fashion, but this was one of her trendiest looks yet. Menswear was one of the biggest trends at Fashion Week this year, and Washington easily made the look her own.

Emilia Clarke wore a plunging navy dress for her last Emmys as part of “Game of Thrones.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Emilia Clarke at the 2019 Emmys.

All of the “Thrones” cast showed up and showed out at their final Emmys together, but Clarke’s daring navy gown designed by Valentino was a clear standout.

Clarke added on Instagram that Jennifer Lopez inspired this look.

One of the boldest looks from the 2019 Emmys was RuPaul’s pink and black patterned suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images RuPaul attends the 2019 Emmys.

We’d expect nothing less from the reality TV icon. RuPaul is always pushing boundaries when it comes to red carpet fashion, and this suit paired with the black pussy bow shirt is a look to remember.

Angelina Jolie channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Tokyo premiere of “Maleficent.”

Jun Sato/Getty Images Angelina Jolie.

Throughout all the premieres of “Maleficent,” Jolie has been wearing gowns that are straight out of a Disney film, but our favourite is this metallic-fringed gown designed by Ralph & Russo. The former bad girl has come a long way from walking red carpets with a vial of her husband’s blood around her neck.

Donald Glover, or Childish Gambino, rocked a patterned jacket and classic brown Gucci loafers at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Donald Glover attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 2, 2019.

Glover was wearing Gucci, the event’s sponsor. He bucked the traditional (read: boring) black tie dress code and opted for an open-necked pussy bow shirt, a patterned jacket, and cropped black pants, and brown loafers.

At one of her first major award shows, former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown shone in this beautiful white gown at the CMA Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Hannah Brown attends the CMA Awards on November 13, 2019.

This Atelier Zuhra dress, which conveniently has pockets, was so heavy that Brown sat down on the red carpet because of its weight – she said it was around 50 pounds. But clearly, it was worth it.

Taylor Swift made a statement at the American Music Awards after a tumultuous few weeks.

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

On a night in which she was named the AMA’s Artist of the Decade, and after she accused her former record label of blocking her performance, all eyes were on Swift – and she delivered in this green asymmetrical gown, which Us Weekly reported is designed Julien Macdonald.

Lizzo wowed in a peach mini dress and a matching mini bag at the American Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019.

According to Lizzo, her bag was “big enough for my f—s to give,” and was Valentino, just like her ruffled peach dress.

