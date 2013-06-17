6 Amazing Recreated Photos Of Kids And Their Dads

Most of us have a favourite sentimental picture with our dad.



Maybe it was snapped at Disneyland, the Grand Canyon, or just hanging around the house.

Some Reddit users had the brilliant idea to recreate these precious moments years later with their fathers.

These would make the perfect Father’s Day gift. See a few of our favourites below:

Mr_Smithy recreated a picture he took 15 years ago on a trip with his dad.

Reddit user lilyah re-staged a picture of her and her father from 1995.

Clephtis climbed on his dad’s shoulders to relive a 1997 Disneyland picture.

Argmannen‘s son is MUCH taller now than in the pair’s 2004 picture.

Reddit user sweetgaze, her dad, and her brother recreated an old photo from 18 years ago.

And goofy_goober_YEAH, his brother, and his father restaged a series of images together, but this one’s our favourite.

