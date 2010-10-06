And Now, Here Are The 20 Cities That Are Having An Awesome Recovery

Gus Lubin, Hannah Kim
It was a hard two years, but the recovery has finally arrived — in some lucky cities.

The cities leading the recovery are scattered across middle America, with a high number in Texas, according to Brookings’ quarterly Metro Monitor.

Most are cities where unemployment, production, and home prices never fell very far from peak, and now they’re charging forward.

#20 Kansas City, Mo.

2.6% increase in gross metro product since peak

4.8% decline in employment since peak

13.4% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#19 Buffalo, N.Y.

1.6% decline in gross metro product since peak

3.0% decline in employment since peak

4.1% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#18 Albany, NY

-0.8% decline in gross metro product since peak

2.4% decline in employment since peak

8.3% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#17 Washington D.C.

6.9% increase in gross metro product since peak

1.1% decline in employment since peak

27.5% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#16 Des Moines, Iowa

0.6% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.1% decline in employment since peak

10.5% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#15 Rochester, N.Y.

0.4% increase in gross metro product since peak

0.5% decline in employment since peak

5.4% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#14 Madison, Wis.

1.4% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.9% decline in employment since peak

11.5% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#13 Jackson, Miss.

1.3% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.7% decline in employment since peak

10.7% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#12 Houston, Texas

0.1% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.4% decline in employment since peak

4.9% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#11 Honolulu, Hawaii

4.8% increase in gross metro product since peak

2.7% decline in employment since peak

14.4% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#10 Little Rock, Ark.

2.6% increase in gross metro product since peak

5.2% decline in employment since peak

5.0% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#9 Omaha, Neb.

1.4% increase in gross metro product since peak

2.8% decline in employment since peak

10.3% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#8 Augusta, Ga.

1.4% increase in gross metro product since peak

2.5% decline in employment since peak

9.4% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#7 Dallas, Texas

2.9% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.7% decline in employment since peak

6.6% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#6 Baton Rouge, La.

1.1% increase in gross metro product since peak

2.2% decline in employment since peak

6.3% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#5 Oklahoma City, Okla.

1.3% increase in gross metro product since peak

3.1% decline in employment since peak

5.0% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#4 San Antonio, Texas

4.9% increase in gross metro product since peak

2.2% decline in employment since peak

7.7% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#3 El Paso, Texas

3.5% increase in gross metro product since peak

0.1% decline in employment since peak

7.4% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#2 McAllen, Texas

3.9% increase in gross metro product since peak

0.4% increase in employment since peak

6.9% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

#1 Austin, Texas

6.7% increase in gross metro product since peak

1.4% decline in employment since peak

5.9% decline in home prices since peak

Source: Brookings Institute

And now for the bad news...

