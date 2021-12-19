I made 67 celebrity-chef recipes in 2021. Here are the 12 I’ll be making again in 2022.

- I tested 67 recipes from celebrity chefs in 2021 and there are some I’ll totally make again in 2022.
- Ina Garten’s baked-potato recipe and Ree Drummond’s recipes for apple and pecan pies were amazing.
- I love Guy Fieri’s recipe for grits and Duff Goldman’s recipe for chocolate lava cakes.
They were very easy to make in both doughnut and muffin form. I made them in the fall, and they tasted extra delicious on a crisp morning with a side of piping hot coffee.
They’re also easy enough to make ahead and store in the fridge for heat-and-eat breakfasts.
Enter Anderson’s recipe for a crispy, pumpkin-pecan-pie French toast. The bread is dunked in a batter that contains pumpkin puree, then coated in a mixture of cornflakes and pecans.
Every single bite of this indulgent French toast was crunchy with a soft interior. I loved it so much that I made it again the very next morning after trying it for the first time. I love making this on lazy weekends after sleeping in.
The grits turned out to have a golden, crispy exterior with a creamy, spicy interior. My favorite way to eat this dish is with fresh arugula and pickled red onion, which Fieri would certainly approve of considering his appreciation for pickled veggies.
Pie crust has been a baking weakness of mine for as long as I can remember, but after making several celebrity-chef pie crusts in 2021, I have improved my techniques a lot. More importantly, I found some great pie recipes to make in the future.
One of the best pies I made this year was a pecan pie from Ree Drummond. The pie crust was flaky, and the interior was the perfect combination of gooey and crispy. It was rich and sweet, and I plan on making this for future holiday dinners.
I loved this dessert so much that I made another one using leftover dough from the first pie shortly after. Although this pie is tasty on its own, I couldn’t get enough of it when served with vanilla ice cream.
The recipe upgrades basic chocolate shakes with things like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, fennel seeds, and black pepper.
The result is a chocolate milkshake with an extra kick that is so good I will happily make it again despite the hour of prep time required to steep and chill the milk.
The seasoning includes rocoto chili paste, which I was able to order online. It keeps well in the fridge, too, so I can make this recipe several times before needing to order more.
Other flavorful ingredients include lime, fresh garlic, and cotija cheese. Every bite was a little salty, spicy, and refreshing and takes only about 20 minutes from husking the corn to plating it.
Flay’s recipe includes fresh mango, fresh orange juice, prosecco, and pomegranate liqueur, all of which pair together nicely for a fruity, bubbly drink.
The recipe from the Neelys was refreshing and included pineapple and blood-orange juices, plus a cute, colorful sugar rim.
Guarnaschelli’s mimosa is also inspired by the French 75 cocktail. By adding gin, this mimosa is a little stronger. I loved the rim of this one, too — it had both sugar and orange zest.
I’ll also be making Ray’s mimosas in the future. Her recipe is simple and classic, with just orange juice, dry champagne, and orange liqueur, plus an orange peel to garnish.
I’ll never turn down fettuccine Alfredo, or any pasta really, but I was honestly shocked that of the three celebrity chef versions of this dish, my favorite was made with cauliflower.
Katie Lee Biegel’s healthier fettuccine Alfredo recipe is a go-to dinner option for me, and I was so impressed that she seamlessly swaps cream for cauliflower. There’s enough cheese and garlic to mask the taste of the veggie.
This time, it’s Guarnaschelli’s cauliflower steak marinated in coconut milk and spices and garnished with gremolata. It looks — and tastes — very upscale, but it was easy to make.
Such is the case with Garten’s baked potato, which features an herby, crispy skin and a homemade whipped-feta filling. Not only does this taste amazing, but also it looks really stunning when plated.
It’s one of my favorite side dishes for a nice meal with friends or family.
His chocolate lava cake tastes just as incredible as it looks. The middle melts into a pool of rich chocolate once you cut it open, but not before you have a chance to admire the crunchy candied walnuts and juicy slices of orange on top.
Together, the flavors and textures made this recipe one of my favorite things I ate in 2021.