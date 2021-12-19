I made 67 celebrity-chef recipes in 2021. Here are the 12 I’ll be making again in 2022.

I found a new favorite recipe for pecan pie.

This year, I learned new ways to make foods that I used to be not-so-great at making.

Pie crust has been a baking weakness of mine for as long as I can remember, but after making several celebrity-chef pie crusts in 2021, I have improved my techniques a lot. More importantly, I found some great pie recipes to make in the future.

One of the best pies I made this year was a pecan pie from Ree Drummond. The pie crust was flaky, and the interior was the perfect combination of gooey and crispy. It was rich and sweet, and I plan on making this for future holiday dinners.