The 10 International Real Estate Markets The Wealthy Are Going Gaga For

Risk Factor: 5

Yield Factor: 7

Capital Appreciation: 7

'First, go for secondary stock in good locations in central London. Headline figures demonstrate the strength of the recovery in the London market, but they also mask that secondary properties, even in good residential areas, are trading at a deep discount to the best stock. They offer some of the best rental returns and improvement can often add value. Second is development stock in good regional cities, such as Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol...'

From The Wealth Report 2011: 1 means low risk, poor yield, low potential; 10 means high risk, high yield, high potential.