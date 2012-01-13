WATCH: This Could Be The Best RC Car Drifter In The World

Most people have memories of driving a toy remote control car as a child and crashing it into everything in sight.



Precise control and finesse are not hallmarks of children with any sort of toy. Plus crashing into your friends is plain old fun.

But it seems this guy took it far more seriously as he got older.

In this video, the driver of this RC Nissan takes it through some unbelievable maneuvers in extremely close quarters.

If only people on the road put this much effort into driving…

Check out his skills for yourself (via StreetFire):



