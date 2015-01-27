The 9 Best Ramen Spots In NYC

The cold, snowy winter is the best time to go out and eat lots of ramen.
So, our friends at The Infatuation put together a list of the best ramen spots in New York City.
Get out there and see if you can hit them all before we start to thaw in the spring.
64 4th Ave, or 321 W. 51st Street, New York, NY
Chris Stang of The Infatuation says that Ippudo offers one of the best meals in New York City.
You should try the house specialty, Akamaru Modern, and order as many pork buns as you can stomach for an appetizer.
David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar is a must-try for every ramen junkie out there. The laid-back feel and delicious food also makes it a great spot for a first date.
Eat the namesake Momofuku Ramen, it's filled with pork belly, pork shoulder, and a poached egg, so you can't go wrong.
25 Clinton Street or 600 11th Ave., New York, NY
Ivan Ramen made just about everyone's 'best new restaurant list' in 2014, and the reviewers weren't wrong. The owner and head chef is a Jewish guy from Long Island who moved to Japan and perfected his ramen, and now he's back in NYC serving it up.
The Spicy Red Chilli ramen is a must-try for anyone who likes some heat. Get the Four Cheese Mazemen if you're not into spicy food.
552 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY
If you're a Brooklynite who doesn't want to leave the borough for ramen, Chuko is your place.
Chuko also has a vegetarian ramen on the menu, which if you don't like meat, is a great choice. For the carnivores out there, try the Kimchi ramen, which also has ground pork and a soft boiled egg.
366 W. 52nd Street or 248 E. 52nd Street, New York, NY
Totto is always packed so it's best to come alone or with a small party if you don't want to wait.
Totto's ramen broth is chicken-based, while most ramen broth is pork-based, but it's just as delicious. Try the Totto Chicken Paitan Ramen or the Totto Spicy Ramen if you want some heat.
Tonkotsu broth means 'very excellent pork bone fat water' in Japanese, and it's the specialty of the house.
The house Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen won't disappoint any ramen fan, and the pork buns are worth ordering for the table, too.
Rai Rai Ken's Shoyu ramen is the perfect hangover cure, according to the folks at the Infatuation.
The Shoyu ramen has a rich broth and is filled with pork, nori, an egg, and a fish cake.
Though Jin Ramen is well-known among Harlem residents, and the Columbia University community, it's a hidden gem for downtown dwellers, so make your way up there.
The Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen is the favourite dish at Jin, and order pork buns on the side, which are crispier and less fatty than normal.
34 St. Marks Pl., New York, NY
Don't even look at a menu, just order the Shio Ramen. The broth is made with dried scallops and anchovies, which as the Infatuation says, sounds weird, but is delicious. As most good ramens are, it's filled with pork and delicious noodles.
