The Best Men's Shoes For Rainy Days

Rainy weather can ruin your quality work shoes, and soak straight through your canvas sneakers.

That’s why every man needs a few options to choose from during a rainstorm — whether they’re nice work shoes for a meeting, a quality waterproof pair, or cozy rain boots to keep you dry.

Here are eight great pairs of shoes that will stand up to showers while you stay stylish at work or about town.

1. Cordovan Leather Shoes

(Cordovan Dalton, Allen Edmunds, $725)

For anyone who needs to meet an important client or get to an early meeting, one of the best types of dress shoes you can own for the rainy season is anything made with Cordovan leather.

Cordovan is equine leather that is naturally weather resistant, thick, and one of the strongest leathers on earth. While these shoes tend to be more expensive, they will always look shined, never crease, and are work-appropriate.

2. Shoes With A Rubber Sole

(Caterpillar Dougald Shoe, Amazon, $145)

A rubber sole shoe prevents water from seeping in and will dry quickly, especially if you take time to add extra waterproofing protection before slipping them on.

A good option are Caterpillar’s Dougald Shoe, which looks like a quality brogue but has extra traction and a rubber sole on the bottom.

3. Water-Resistant Leather Shoe

(ECCO Atlanta Plain Toe, Zappos, $110)

Some companies make less expensive (but still solid) footwear that uses water resistant materials such as synthetic leathers or gor-tex.

Though they’re not the same high-brow quality as your fancy leather work shoes, they’re more stylish than a pair of goulashes and will suit practical men in inclement weather. Just be sure to choose a pair that also has decent traction on the soles.

4. Waterproof Leather Boot

(Earthkeepers Heritage Rugged Boot, Timberland, $190)

A waterproof leather boot like this one has a rugged style while still looking high-end and appropriate for the more casual office.

A brand like Timberland will also have better traction and the higher ankle to keep your feet dry, no matter the weather. Plus, there’s an extra layer of waterproofing and rust-proof hardware, which doesn’t hurt either.

5. Slip-On Rain Galoshes

(Classic Galoshes, SWIMS, starting at $US99)

You can still wear your favourite work shoes even if it’s raining (with the right accessories). Choose a pair of galoshes that fit right over your shoe, like the SWIMS brand, and just take them off when you get to work.

These are easy to slip on because they’re highly stretchable and the inner lining is low friction. SWIMS galoshes are also tear-resistant and will insulate your feet from the cold.

6. Sneaker Rain Shoes

(Tretorn Gunnar, Amazon, $70)

If you bike to work or like the look of sneakers, check out a low-cut rain shoe like the Tretorn Gunnar.

The cuff goes up to the ankle and they are fully waterproof, but still easy and lightweight to walk around in. These are great for a guy who wants a simple, non-bulky rain boot option.

7. Duck Hunting Shoes

(Bean Boots, L.L.Bean, $99)

Another outdoorsy choice is a pair of classic duck hunting shoes.

Great on camping or fishing trips (or even a rainy trip to brunch, depending on your style), these are the ultimate in warmth with extra insulation, gore-tex to keep feet dry, and a well-made interior that fits feet like a glove and will last for years in rainy or wintry weather.

8. Rubber Boots/Wellies

(Skerry Boots, Tretorn, $78)

When it’s absolutely pouring outside, sometimes there’s no way around wearing a pair of Wellies.

While some men can rock a pair of tall rain boots, most will feel more comfortable with the shorter version that still protects you against puddles, but won’t make you look like Paddington Bear. You can always carry your nice work shoes in a waterproof bag and change at work.

