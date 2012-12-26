20 Inspiring Rags-To-Riches Stories

Photo: LAEDCorp via YouTube

In a time of rising inequality and sluggish growth, rags to riches stories are harder than ever to come by. Indeed, many of the richest people in the world were born into their wealth. That makes it even more essential that we remember the people who started with nothing, and through hard work, talent, grit, and a bit of luck, managed to rise to the very top.



These 20 stories remind us that it’s possible to overcome just about anything, from parents passing away, to extreme poverty, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.