11 Sergey Brin Quotes That Reveal How Google Became One Of The Most Powerful Companies In The World

Mike Nudelman/Business InsiderIllustration of Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin helped build one of the most successful technology companies in the world: Google.
Today, Google does a little bit of everything — from email, to wearable technology, and smartphone software.
But that wasn’t always the case. When Brin and CEO Larry Page built Google, they focused on one specific problem: revolutionizing the way people search the web.
Here are a few quotes from Sergey Brin that provide some insight into Google’s origins and the general mindset behind the company.
'We believed we could build a better search. We had a simple idea that not all pages are created equal. Some are more important.'
'Obviously everyone wants to be successful, but I want to be looked back on as being very innovative, very trusted and ethical and ultimately making a big difference in the world.'
Sergey Brin, CEO and co-founder of Google, wearing Google Glass.
Said during Re/code's Code Conference
Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are recognised for their efforts at the conclusion of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2006. Former US President Bill Clinton's annual event brings together world leaders from business, government and philanthropy to try to solve world issues.
Playboy Interview: Google Guys (via the Securities and Exchange Commission)
'When it's too easy to get money, then you get a lot of noise mixed in with the real innovation and entrepreneurship. Tough times bring out the best parts of Silicon Valley.'
'You always hear the phrase, money doesn't buy you happiness. But I always in the back of my mind figured a lot of money will buy you a little bit of happiness. But it's not really true.'
'We have tried to define precisely what it means to be a force for good -- always do the right, ethical thing. Ultimately, 'Don't be evil' seems the easiest way to summarize it.'
Google co-founder Sergey Brin gestures after riding in a driverless car with officials.
