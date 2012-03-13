9 Great Quotes From The Women In The World Conference

This weekend, we were lucky enough to attend The Daily Beast’s third annual Women in the World Summit at Lincoln centre’s Koch theatre. The event was three days of notable figures discussing women in business, the military, politics, entrepreneurship, and atrocities in developing nations.



Tina Brown was joined by Sheryl Sandberg, Lauren Bush Lauren, Valerie Jarrett, Janet Napolitano, Madeleine Albright, Angelina Jolie, Gloria Steinem, Christine Lagarde, Brian Moynahan, and a finale by Meryl Street and Hillary Clinton.

Here are some of the best lines from the conference:

“Many women have been successful at breaking the glass ceiling only to find a layer of men.” –Jane Harman, Former Congresswoman

“Helping women makes so much good business sense.” –Muhtar Kent, President and CEO of Coca-Cola

“Female authority is still associated with childhood. The last time guys saw a lot of authority, they were eight.” –Gloria Steinem, Feminist author and Co-Founder of Ms. Magazine

“I was watching CNN during the debt ceiling debate and wondering, where are the angry American women?” –Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Peace laureate and Liberian peace activist

“If Lehman Brothers had been Lehman Sisters…” –Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF

“My favourite saying has gone viral: There’s a special hell for women who don’t help each other.” –Madeleine Albright, Former U.S. Secretary of State

“Being a role model is equal parts who you are and who people hope you will be.” Meryl Streep, Actor

“Women and girls have to have more self-confidence and that’s nothing we can legislate.” Valerie Jarrett, Senior Adviser to President Obama

“The security of the woman is the security of society.” –Atifete Jahjaga, President of the Republic of Kosovo

