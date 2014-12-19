The 11 Best Quips From Putin's Annual Press Conference

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev Putin gestures during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, December 18, 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a marathon press conference Thursday in which he discussed the economy, the collapse of the ruble, Ukraine, China, tensions with the West, talk of a “new Cold War,” and more.

Over the course of the three-and-a-half-hour press conference, Putin also made quite a few witty remarks. We’ve picked out some of the best ones.

He compared Russia to a bear that the West wants to chain up and subdue:

Today’s animal-based metaphor: “Perhaps the Russian bear should quietly eat berries & not chase piglets in the taiga” pic.twitter.com/xb04XLefwL

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 18, 2014

To finish that metaphor, Putin’s point was that if the bear *did* quietly eat berries, West would CHAIN IT UP AND SAW OFF ITS TEETH (really)

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 18, 2014

He compared Russia’s invasion of the Ukranian peninsula of Crimea to taking Texas from Mexico:

Putin on Crimea: “Was it fair to snatch away Texas from Mexico?”

— max seddon (@maxseddon) December 18, 2014

He dismissed the notion of a coup in Russia:

Q: Is there a chance of a palace coup? A: Relax, we don’t have any palaces.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 18, 2014

And then got a little silly:

Putin really enjoying himself now. Cackled at one of his own jokes, giggles “Circus!” My prediction of a short, surly press conf totally off

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 18, 2014

He discussed his love life:

Voronezh journo: “My aunt’s friend asks if you have time for personal life, wink wink” New Kremlin star being born? pic.twitter.com/0Juo4bl3Ti

— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) December 18, 2014

Putin: I was asked if I love someone? I said well – yes. I haven’t turned into a monster.

— Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) December 18, 2014

He bashed NATO, comparing it to the Berlin Wall:

Question about fall of Berlin Wall anniversary Putin complains about Nato expansion, again. “What, that’s not a wall?”

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 18, 2014

He made this semi-threatening pronouncement:

Reuters journalist tells Putin there are people close to you who blame you for Ukraine, rouble crisis etc as leader “Name them!” Putin jokes

— Tom Parfitt (@parfitt_tom) December 18, 2014

Putin said he doesn’t even know how much money he makes in his role as president:

Putin: I don’t know what (Rosneft chairman) Sechin receives as an annual wage. I don’t even know my wage.

— Tomas Hirst (@tomashirstecon) December 18, 2014

He made clear that he’s not concerned that someone else could take the presidency away from him:

Journalist says Khodorkovsky now wants to run for president. “Of what country?” #Putin asks, deadpan. Journalists chuckle. Ha. Ha. Ha.

— RAGreeneCNN (@RAGreeneCNN) December 18, 2014

He insisted that there are no elites in Russia and thanks the country’s “peasants” who live in poverty:

Putin talking about peasants again. “You can’t do without peasants. Let’s congratulate them on this year’s harvest.”

— max seddon (@maxseddon) December 18, 2014

He made a joke about a reporter who was asking a question being drunk. It later emerged that the man had survived multiple strokes:

Apparently drunk journalist asks #Putin about drink – ‘You’ve already had yours’ quips President http://t.co/7I0ksTYKhs #PutinPresser

— RT (@RT_com) December 18, 2014

Correction: Kirov journo who asked #Putin about #Kvas NOT drunk – survived multiple strokes

— RT (@RT_com) December 18, 2014

