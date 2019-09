The 15 Best Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

With nearly half of the NFL season gone, the quarterback hierarchy is finally reverting to form.By averaging three very different statistical metrics — traditional QB rating, ESPN’s Total QBR, and Football Outsiders’ DYAR — we came up with our own ranking of the best 15 QBs in the league through the first seven weeks.



What we found was that established QBs like Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning have sprinted up the rankings since we last ran the numbers a month ago.

