I tried 4 store-bought pumpkin-bread mixes and the tastiest loaf was worth the extra step

For this taste test, I tried four different store-bought pumpkin-bread mixes: Libby’s, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Pillsbury. Libby’s, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Pillsbury pumpkin bread mixes. Coren Feldman Libby’s mix from Target was the most expensive at $US5.19 ($AU7), but the kit makes two loaves. Whole Foods 365 brand mix cost $US4.79 ($AU7), and Pillsbury’s cost $US3.99 ($AU5). Trader Joe’s was the least expensive mix at $US2.99 ($AU4).

Libby’s pumpkin-bread mix required four eggs, one cup of water, and half a cup of vegetable oil. Libby’s pumpkin bread mix. Coren Feldman Libby’s required the most eggs of all the mixes.

When I opened the box, I was surprised to find a can of Libby’s pumpkin puree inside, which the box instructed me to add, as well. Scooping Libby’s pumpkin puree into the bowl. Coren Feldman Most baking mixes just involve adding eggs, oil, and water or milk. As I searched my kitchen drawers for a can opener and scooped out the purée, I wondered if the extra, messy step would be worth it.

After combining all the wet ingredients, adding the dry mix, and stirring everything together, I poured the batter into a greased loaf pan. Pouring Libby’s pumpkin bread mix into a foil pan. Coren Feldman The mix smelled amazing, with that classic pumpkin spice smell that screams fall.

Next, I got started on the Trader Joe’s mix. Trader Joe’s pumpkin bread mix. Coren Feldman The recipe called for two eggs, half a cup of vegetable oil, and one cup of water in addition to the boxed mix.

It took less time to combine all of the ingredients into a batter without the extra step. Stirring Trader Joe’s pumpkin bread mix. Coren Feldman The Trader Joe’s batter was slightly darker than Libby’s.

Whole Foods’ 365 brand of pumpkin-bread mix called for milk instead of oil. Whole Foods 365 pumpkin bread mix. Coren Feldman A milk substitute like almond or oat milk would probably also work for those with a dairy-free diet.

The Whole Foods mix featured little orange flecks, which was likely related to the “made with real pumpkin” advertised on the box. Adding Whole Foods pumpkin bread mix to the wet ingredients. Coren Feldman The box also featured a recipe for cinnamon cream-cheese frosting.

Finally, I made the last of my pumpkin bread contenders, the Pillsbury mix. Pillsbury pumpkin bread mix. Coren Feldman The mix required one cup of water and two eggs like the Trader Joe’s mix, but only 3 tablespoons of oil instead of half a cup.

The Pillsbury batter was the lightest in color. Scraping Pillsbury pumpkin bread batter into a pan for baking. Coren Feldman I wondered how the smaller amount of oil would impact the bread’s flavor and texture.

The Libby’s, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods recipes said to bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. From left to right: Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Libby’s pumpkin breads baking in the oven. Coren Feldman The Pillsbury mix needed the oven set at 375 degrees for about 45 to 55 minutes, so I baked it separately.

After a quick toothpick check to make sure they were cooked through, I left them on the table to cool. Leaving the loaves of pumpkin bread to cool. Coren Feldman My apartment smelled absolutely delicious.

The Pillsbury loaf (right) looked the most aesthetically pleasing. From left to right: Libby’s, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Pillsbury pumpkin bread loaves. Coren Feldman I put a bit too much batter into the rest of the tins, causing the loaves to expand over the edges, but the Pillsbury batter rose perfectly.

The loaves varied slightly in color, with the Trader Joe’s loaf being the darkest and Whole Foods’ being the lightest. Clockwise from the top: Libby’s, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Pillsbury. Coren Feldman All of the loaves were easily removed from the foil pans.

I tried Libby’s pumpkin bread first. It had the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, and it was super moist. Whole Foods pumpkin bread. Coren Feldman The extra step of adding a can of pumpkin purée paid off.

The Trader Joe’s pumpkin bread was heavy on the spice and not as sweet. Holding a piece of pumpkin bread. Coren Feldman It felt very characteristic of Trader Joe’s to lean into the pumpkin-spice flavor

Whole Foods’ pumpkin bread had a crunchy crust that I enjoyed, but I thought the sweetness overpowered the pumpkin flavor. Whole Foods’ pumpkin bread. Coren Feldman The pumpkin-spice flavor in the Whole Foods loaf wasn’t as prevalent, so it tasted more like banana bread than pumpkin bread to me.

The Pillsbury loaf was very moist, but it also didn’t have enough pumpkin for my palate. Trying Pillsbury’s pumpkin bread. Coren Feldman After the vibrant pumpkin flavors of the earlier loaves, the Pillsbury pumpkin bread was noticeably less sweet and flavorful to me.