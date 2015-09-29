The 10 best pumpkin beers to try this fall

Dylan Roach, Melissa Stanger

When fall rolls around and people start craving pumpkin-spice everything, the one pumpkin product that’s definitely worth checking out is pumpkin beer.

We sampled some of the best pumpkin beers available to find the 10 best across a variety of beer styles. We guarantee you’ll spot one you want to try in the graphic below.

Dylan Roach/Business Insider

