The 10 Best Pubs In London

Drinking and eating at a pub is a British pastime, and in London many pubs feel like home.
Our friends at Yelp helped us round up the 10 best pubs in the city, as ranked by the Yelp users who’ve been there.
Yelpers seem to prefer traditional pubs, ranking Covent Garden’s The Harp at the top of the list.
But a few more contemporary establishments also made the top 10, including a pub that serves Thai food and another that could double as a church.
Leicester Square
With multiple levels and multiple bars, walking into Waxy's is like stepping into a Catholic-church-turned-Diagon-Alley-shop straight out of Harry Potter. They have great brews, great food, and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.
'Waxy's has got to be one of the most fun pubs in all of England,' writes Yelp reviewer Maria T. 'Cheesy music aside... this place delivers the ultimate pub experience.'
Paddington
Built in 1838, The Victoria serves affordable food and drinks and has decades of history. Charles Dickens used to write from the second floor of the bar, and rumour has it that Queen Victoria herself paid a visit to the pub, which is how it got its name.
'This has quickly become my local after moving to the area,' says Alex S., 'and I love it. It's hard not to. A great giant pub that serves cheap drinks. What's not to like about that?'
Notting Hill
Brian M. says The Churchill Arms is 'a charming, local haunt that I frequent often. Very typical neighbourhood English pub up front, and charming little butterfly/conservatory-themed Thai restaurant out back. The Thai food is surprisingly good.'
Other customers also marvel at the way The Churchill Arms is always decked out like a botanical garden, not just inside, but outside as well. The exterior is stunning to look at, enticing locals to come check it out.
Kensington
The beer garden at the Windsor Castle is lush and green and perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. And don't stop at their beer -- they serve gourmet pub fare and decadent desserts. They even have a separate menu just for their puddings.
'This is the pub that you imagine finding but rarely do,' says Steve B. 'Located in the middle of residential streets in Kensington, the Windsor Castle is immediately appealing... Good selection of beers on tap and the food is great too. Pub food done well and served well.'
145 Fleet Street
Blackfriars/Holborn
Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, or 'The Cheese,' as it's affectionately known, is lauded for being a favourite among both tourists and locals. They say it was also a favourite of Charles Dickens, Alfred Tennyson, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and many other literary greats.
'The best pub in London,' claims Louise J. 'Historic, cheap beer, and you're likely to get a seat. The building is so wonderful they can have sawdust on the floor and not be stupid. This pub out-pubs them all.'
