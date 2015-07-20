The 10 best public universities in America

The University of California system is a public university powerhouse, according to a new list from the Center for World UniversityRankings.

Of the top 10 best public universities in the country, the UC system contributes four schools on the list. America’s top public university on CWUR’s list — the University of California, Berkeley — ranked seventh overall globally.

CWUR uses eight distinct indicators to determine their rankings, with categories including quality of education, alumni employment, and influence.

Check out the CWUR top 10 public universities in the world below:

#10 -- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill #40 in the world #9 -- University of Illinois at Urbana -- Champaign #33 in the world #8 -- University of Washington - Seattle #31 in the world #7 -- University of Texas at Austin #30 in the world #6 -- University of California, San Francisco #26 in the world #2 -- University of California, Los Angeles #15 in the world #1 -- University of California, Berkeley #7 in the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.