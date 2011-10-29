Why Pay Tuition? Here Are The 20 Best Public Schools In New York City

Photo: NYC Department of Education
New York City’s parents, teachers, and students have spoken.In one of the biggest survey efforts in the country, the NYC School Survey gathered opinions about the city’s public school system from nearly one million students, parents and teachers in grades 6-12.
Not surprisingly, many of the highest-rated schools have small enrollments. The largest school on this list is P.S. 029 Bardwell with 686 students.
Some of the city’s most respected public schools, like Hunter and Bronx Science, scored highly but didn’t make the cut.
John Hylan has 592 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located in Williamsburg.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 8.7
Engagement: 9.1
Academic expectations: 9.3
Scores rated out of 10 based on the NYC School Survey. We ranked schools based on an equally rated average.
Chelsea Prep has 382 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located in Chelsea.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 8.9
Engagement: 9
Academic expectations: 9.2
Enrollment figures weren't available for Leadership Preparatory Ocean Hill Charter School, which serves kindergarten through second grade, with plans to serve kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is located in Bushwick
Safety and respect: 9.4
Communication: 9
Engagement: 8.9
Academic expectations: 9.2
Excellence Girls Charter School has 230 students and serves kindergarten through third grade with plans to serve kindergarten through eighth grades. The school is located in Bushwick.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 9
Engagement: 8.9
Academic expectations: 9.3
Minerva has 92 students and serves eighth grade and secondary education. The school is located in Washington Heights
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 8.6
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.4
The Academy of Innovative Learning has 265 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located on Staten Island.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9.1
Academic expectations: 9.2
Brooklyn School of Inquiry has 195 students and serves kindergarten through third grade. The school is located in Dyker Heights.
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 8.8
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.1
During the 2009-2010 school year, Bardwell had 686 students and serves preschool through fifth grade. The school is located on Staten Island.
Safety and respect: 9.4
Communication: 8.8
Engagement: 9.1
Academic expectations: 9.3
Enrollment figures weren't available for the New York City centre for Autism Charter School, which works exclusively with children with autism. The school is located in East Harlem.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9.3
Academic expectations: 9.1
Central Park East II has 225 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located in East Harlem.
Safety and respect: 9.3
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.2
Shirlee Solomon has 420 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located on Staten Island.
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9
Academic expectations: 9.3
John Wayne has 571 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located in Williamsburg
Safety and respect: 9.4
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9
Academic expectations: 9.4
P.S. 319 has 188 students and serves preschool through first grade and secondary education. The school is located in Williamsburg
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 8.9
Engagement: 9.1
Academic expectations: 9.3
Urban Academy Laboratory High School has 156 students and serves ninth through twelfth grades. The school is located on the Upper East Side
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 8.7
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.6
Enrollment figures weren't available for Ocean Hill Collegiate Charter School, which serves fifth and sixth grades. The school is located in Bushwick.
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 9.1
Engagement: 9.1
Academic expectations: 9.4
P.S. 209 has 244 students and serves preschool through second grade and secondary education. The school is located in Fordham Heights
Safety and respect: 9.6
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9.1
Academic engagement: 9.4
Academy for Excellence through the Arts has 166 students and serves preschool through third grade and secondary education. The school is located in Forest Hills
Safety and respect: 9.7
Communication: 9
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.4
P.S. 254 has 634 students and serves preschool through secondary education. The school is located in Richmond Hill
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 9.2
Engagement: 9.3
Academic expectations: 9.5
P.S. 170 has 240 students and serves kindergarten through second grade and secondary education. The school is located in Mt. Hope
Safety and respect: 9.6
Communication: 9.1
Engagement: 9.2
Academic expectations: 9.7
Riverton Street Charter School has 248 students and serves kindergarten through eighth grade and college prep. The school is located in St. Albans
Safety and respect: 9.5
Communication: 9.3
Engagement: 9.3
Academic expectations: 9.5
