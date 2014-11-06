The 10 Best Public School Districts In The US

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images School buses stop to drop students at Merion Elementary School in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania. Lower Merion has one of the top school districts in the country.

The Edgemont School District in Westchester County, New York has the best schools in the country, according to a new ranking from education review website Niche.

Interestingly, all of the top 10 school districts on Niche’s list are in New York or Pennsylvania. Four of the 10 districts serve towns in Westchester County, a suburb right outside of New York City.

Niche rankings are based on a combination of user reviews and education statistics sourced from the government and public databases. According to Niche, “a high ranking indicates that the district contains great schools with exceptional teachers, sufficient resources, and a diverse set of high-achieving students who rate their experiences very highly.”

Student and alumni reviews also show a lot of school pride. As one recent alumnus writes at Niche, “The teachers at Edgemont are really above and beyond, for the most part. The newly revitalized administration is also working to keep the standards of schools high.”

Here are the top 10 school districts in the country, via Niche:

Edgemont School District — Edgemont, New York Jericho Union Free School District — Jericho, New York Tredyffrin/Easttown School District — Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania Lower Merion School District — Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Scarsdale Union Free School District — Scarsdale, New York Great Neck School District — Great Neck, New York Pittsford Central School District — Pittsford Town, NY Rye City School District — Rye, New York North Allegheny School District — Wexford, Pennsylvania Chappaqua Central School District — Chappaqua, New York

