The 10 Best Public High Schools In New York City

Long regarded as an academic powerhouse that educates some of the country’s brightest students, Stuyvesant High School is the best public high school in New York City, according to data compiled by FindTheBest.

FindTheBest recently partnered with the NYC Department of Education to build a comparison system for public schools in the city. Its “smart rating” is based off of Quality of Education scores and Student Progress Reports.

Based on this rating, FindTheBest has come up with a list for Business Insider of the 10 best public high schools in NYC. These schools represent all five of the city’s boroughs, and specialize in everything from science to performing arts.

Check out the full list below:

#1 Stuyvesant High School — Battery Park, Manhattan

Stuyvesant had 10 Intel Science competition semi-finalists in 2013, the most of any high school in the country. In 2012, the school had 13 semi-finalists, which was also the highest amount.

#2 Staten Island Technical High School — New Dorp, Staten Island

The school recently opened a state of the art television studio, which allows for both in-school broadcasts and student produced features.

#3 High School of American Studies at Lehman College — Bedford Park, Bronx

American Studies is located on the Lehman College campus, and students have access to their gym and cafeteria.

#4 Bronx High School of Science — Bedford Park, Bronx

Eight Bronx Science alumni have gone on to win Nobel Prizes — seven in physics and one in chemistry — which is the most of any secondary school in the United States.

#5 Townsend Harris High School — Kew Gardens Hills, Queens

All students have to complete a two-year classical language requirement in either Latin, classical Greek, or Hebrew.

#6 Queens High School for the Sciences at York College — Jamaica, Queens

Students take two periods of science each year, and many finish their maths requirements by their sophomore year, allowing for AP courses and electives.

#7 High School for Mathematics, Science and Engineering at City College — Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

About 75% of students study German for their foreign language requirement, making for the largest high school German program in the United States.

#8 Brooklyn Technical High School — Fort Greene, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Tech uses a major system for upperclassmen classes, and students can apply for a specific major — options include BioMedical Engineering and Media Communications — after their sophomore year.

#9 Eleanor Roosevelt High School — Upper East Side, Manhattan

Founded in 2002, Eleanor Roosevelt has quickly established itself as a top high school and just graduated their eighth class of students this past May.

#10 Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts — Upper West Side, Manhattan

LaGuardia served as the inspiration for the move “Fame,” about a group of students at a performing arts high school in New York City.

For more details on these top schools, check out this interactive infographic from FindTheBest:



Compare New York City High Schools | FindTheBest

