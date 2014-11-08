The 10 Best Public High Schools In New York City

Stuyvesant High School is the best public high school in New York City, according to a new ranking by Niche.com.

Niche’s rankings are based on a combination of statistics from public databases and user reviews.

According to Niche, a school with a high rank “is an exceptional academic institution in terms of teachers, students, resources for learning, and student outcomes,” and the “students are actively involved in a variety of extracurriculars and sports the school offers.”

Most of the schools on Niche’s list are magnet schools, meaning they pull in qualified students from around their city.

In U.S. News’ yearly high school ranking, Stuyvesant came in at #69 nationally, and #12 in New York state. U.S. News’ ranking includes private schools as well.

Students at Stuyvesant rave about the opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities and how prepared they feel for college, with one student saying, “I felt that the educational opportunities at Stuyvesant prepared me to be leaps and bounds ahead of my peers at college. I have a work ethic instilled in me by the workload from high school, and am capable of balancing schoolwork, along with my social and family life.”

Here are the 10 best public schools in New York City, via Niche:

Stuyvesant High School Staten Island Technical High School Townsend Harris High School Bronx High School of Science Bard High School Early College II High School of American Studies at Lehman College Bard High School Early College Eleanor Roosevelt High School Queens High School For The Sciences at York College Brooklyn Technical High School

[Note: Niche calls Hunter College High School a “special case school,” and says while it received an A+ ranking it will not be included in the public school list.]

