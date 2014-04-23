The 20 Best Public High Schools In America

The best public high school in the country is Dallas-area School for the Talented and Gifted, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

According to U.S. News, TAG students often conduct research with local universities and are required to complete “a minimum of 11 AP courses” for graduation. TAG was one of two Dallas Independent School District high schools that made the list’s top 20.

With just 14 teachers and 240 students — about 80 in each grade — TAG is a comparatively small high school. It is also a diverse student body, with minority students making up 58% of the school and 30% of the students coming from economically disadvantaged households.

To compile their ranking, U.S. News evaluated schools on average student performance relative to others in their state, disadvantaged student performance, and college-readiness performance. Read the full methodology here.

Here are the top 20 public high schools in the country below:

School for the Talented and Gifted — Dallas, Texas BASIS Scottsdale — Scottsdale, Arizona Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology — Lawrenceville, Georgia Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology — Alexandria, Virginia BASIS Tuscon North — Tucson, Arizona Pine View School — Osprey, Florida University High School — Tucson, Arizona School of Science and Engineering Magnet — Dallas, Texas International Academy — Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Oxford Academy — Cypress, California Biotechnology High School — Freehold, New Jersey Stanton College Preparatory School — Jacksonville, Florida International Community School — Kirkland, Washington Maine School of Science & Mathematics — Limestone, Maine Academy of Aerospace and Engineering — Hartford, Connecticut Academic Magnet High School — North Charleston, South Carolina International School — Bellevue, Washington Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School — Montgomery, Alabama Design & Architecture Senior High — Miami, Florida High Technology High School — Lincroft, New Jersey

See the full list at U.S. News and World Report >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.