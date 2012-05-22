These Are The 10 Best Public High Schools In America

Wikimedia Commons



Newsweek and The Daily Beast just came out with their annual list of America’s top public high schools, and the top 10 is dominated by selective and magnet schools.Composite scores were determined by graduation rate, percentage of students accepted to college, test scores and tests offered. More than 2,300 schools across the country were surveyed.

Texas, Arizona and Florida each have two schools on the list, but which school took the crown?

#10 Thomas Jefferson for Science and Technology in Alexandria, VA This selective school led the top 10 in average SAT and AP scores, but not taking too many APs per student and not taking the ACTs knocked them down the list. #9 Suncoast Community in Riviera Beach, FL Suncoast became a magnet school in 1989 in the Palm Beach area and moved into an $80 million campus facility in 2010. #8 Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, FL Named for Edwin Stanton, Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War, Stanton Prep attracts students from all over Central Florida by a selection and lottery process. #7 Signature School in Evansville, IN Indiana's first ever charter school offers spots to students through open enrollment and a lottery. #6 Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School in Birmingham, AL The second most selective school on the list, JCIBS was formed in 1991 and currently enrolls 369 students. #5 Basis Tucson in Tucson, AZ The Basis charter program in Arizona has two schools in the top five, with this program also offering open enrollment. Basis Tucson boasts the second best ACT scores and third best AP scores in the top 10. #4 School of Science and Engineering Magnet in Dallas, TX Dallas has two magnet schools in the top 10, and this one subsudizes 63 per cent of school lunches, best among the top 10. Students take the second most APs in the top 10. #3 Basis Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ With an average AP score of 4.1, the top charter school on the list prepares students well for college with the third highest average SAT scores in the top 10. #2 The School for the Talented and Gifted Magnet in Dallas, TX TAG is a magnet school, which means it takes the top students from across multiple districts. It subsidizes 32 per cent of lunches, second among the top 10, and each student takes an average of 3.7 AP tests. #1 The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY Gatton, a selective school, blew the field out with high marks across the board in SATs, ACTs and a whopping 4.7 AP's/IPB's given per student. It's almost graduation day. Click here to see the 20 most expensive colleges in America >

