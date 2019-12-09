The original PlayStation just turned 25 — here are the 25 best PlayStation One games, according to critics

Wikipedia

Sony is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation console, which launched in Japan on December 3, 1994.

The PlayStation was released worldwide a year later and became the first video game console to sell more than 100 million units.

Here a list of the 25 best PlayStation One games, based on professional reviews from Metacritic.

Sony is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation, the company’s first video game console and one of the most influential gaming devices of all time.

The PlayStation debuted in Japan on December 3, 1994 and sold 100,000 units on its first day of release. Sony took the PlayStation worldwide a year later, and it went on to become the very first video game console to sell more than 100 million units.

Sony’s PlayStation brand has grown into a titan of the video game industry, launching four home consoles, two portable consoles, a virtual reality headset, and tons of PlayStation gadgets.Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation systems through the last 25 years.

Nintendo and Sega dominated gaming during the early 90s, but the innovative PlayStation helped Sony earn its footing. The first PlayStation popularised the use of CD-Roms for video game releases – Sony’s competitors were using plastic cartridges with much less storage space. As a bonus, the PlayStation could also play music CDs, giving it some extra utility as a media player.

But the PlayStation’s huge library of games is what really set it apart from the Nintendo 64, the Sega Saturn, and the rest of the competition. PlayStation gave birth to blockbuster franchises like “Resident Evil” and “Tomb Raider,” while old series like “Final Fantasy” and “Metal Gear” found new life on the PlayStation, thanks to its impressive 3D graphics.

Below, we’ve listed 25 of the best games for the original PlayStation, as rated by professional critics. These scores are collected by Metacritic, which aggregates dozens of publications and also lets fans vote on their favourites.

25. “WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role”

‘WWE SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role’ / THQ

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.4/10

24. “Dance Dance Revolution”

‘Dance Dance Revolution’/Konami

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.4/10

23. “Syphon Filter”

‘Syphon Filter’/ 989 Studios

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.7/10

22. “Ape Escape”

‘Ape Escape’/ Sony

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.6/10

21. “Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped”

‘Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped’/Activision

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 9/10

20. “Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver”

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver / Crystal Dynamics

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 8.9/10

19. “Resident Evil”

Resident Evil / Capcom

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 9/10

18. “Tomb Raider”

Tomb Raider/Eidos Interactive

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 8.4/10

17. “Spyro: Year of the Dragon”

‘Spyro: Year of the Dragon’ / Activision

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 8.9/10

16. “Colony Wars”

‘Colony Wars’ / Psygnosis

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 7.5/10

15. “PaRappa the Rapper”

PaRappa the Rapper / Sony

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 7.5/10

14. “Medal of Honour”

‘Medal of Honour’ / Electronic Arts

Critic score: 92/10

User score: 8.7/10

13. “Final Fantasy VII”

Square Enix

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 9.1/10

12. “Tony Hawk Pro Skater”

‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ / Activision

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 8.9/10

11. “Vagrant Story”

‘Vagrant Story’ / Square Enix

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 9/10

10. “Wipeout XL”

‘Wipeout XL’ / Psygnosis

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 8.5/10

9. “Castlevania Symphony of the Night”

‘Gran Turismo 2’ / Sony

Critic score: 93/10

User score: 9.2/10

8. “Street Fighter Alpha 3”

‘Street Fighter Alpha 3’ / Capcom

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 8.6/10

7. “Gran Turismo 2”

‘Gran Turismo 2’ / Sony

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 9.2/10

6. “Metal Gear Solid”

‘Metal Gear Solid’ / Konami

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 9.2/10

5. “Chrono Cross”

‘Chrono Cross’ / Square Enix

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.8/10

4. “Final Fantasy IX”

‘Final Fantasy IX’ / Square Enix

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 9/10

3. “Gran Turismo”

‘Gran Turismo’ / Sony

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.6/10

2. “Tekken 3”

‘Tekken 3’ / Namco

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.1/10

1. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2”

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2’ / Activision

Critic score: 98/100

User score: 7.5/10

