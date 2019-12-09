The original PlayStation just turned 25 — here are the 25 best PlayStation One games, according to critics

- Sony is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation console, which launched in Japan on December 3, 1994.
- The PlayStation was released worldwide a year later and became the first video game console to sell more than 100 million units.
- Here a list of the 25 best PlayStation One games, based on professional reviews from Metacritic.
Sony is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation, the company’s first video game console and one of the most influential gaming devices of all time.
The PlayStation debuted in Japan on December 3, 1994 and sold 100,000 units on its first day of release. Sony took the PlayStation worldwide a year later, and it went on to become the very first video game console to sell more than 100 million units.
Sony’s PlayStation brand has grown into a titan of the video game industry, launching four home consoles, two portable consoles, a virtual reality headset, and tons of PlayStation gadgets.Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation systems through the last 25 years.
Nintendo and Sega dominated gaming during the early 90s, but the innovative PlayStation helped Sony earn its footing. The first PlayStation popularised the use of CD-Roms for video game releases – Sony’s competitors were using plastic cartridges with much less storage space. As a bonus, the PlayStation could also play music CDs, giving it some extra utility as a media player.
But the PlayStation’s huge library of games is what really set it apart from the Nintendo 64, the Sega Saturn, and the rest of the competition. PlayStation gave birth to blockbuster franchises like “Resident Evil” and “Tomb Raider,” while old series like “Final Fantasy” and “Metal Gear” found new life on the PlayStation, thanks to its impressive 3D graphics.
Below, we’ve listed 25 of the best games for the original PlayStation, as rated by professional critics. These scores are collected by Metacritic, which aggregates dozens of publications and also lets fans vote on their favourites.
25. “WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role”
Critic score: 90/100
User score: 8.4/10
24. “Dance Dance Revolution”
Critic score: 90/100
User score: 8.4/10
23. “Syphon Filter”
Critic score: 90/100
User score: 8.7/10
22. “Ape Escape”
Critic score: 90/100
User score: 8.6/10
21. “Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 9/10
20. “Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 8.9/10
19. “Resident Evil”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 9/10
18. “Tomb Raider”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 8.4/10
17. “Spyro: Year of the Dragon”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 8.9/10
16. “Colony Wars”
Critic score: 91/100
User score: 7.5/10
15. “PaRappa the Rapper”
Critic score: 92/100
User score: 7.5/10
14. “Medal of Honour”
Critic score: 92/10
User score: 8.7/10
13. “Final Fantasy VII”
Critic score: 92/100
User score: 9.1/10
12. “Tony Hawk Pro Skater”
Critic score: 92/100
User score: 8.9/10
11. “Vagrant Story”
Critic score: 92/100
User score: 9/10
10. “Wipeout XL”
Critic score: 93/100
User score: 8.5/10
9. “Castlevania Symphony of the Night”
Critic score: 93/10
User score: 9.2/10
8. “Street Fighter Alpha 3”
Critic score: 93/100
User score: 8.6/10
7. “Gran Turismo 2”
Critic score: 93/100
User score: 9.2/10
6. “Metal Gear Solid”
Critic score: 94/100
User score: 9.2/10
5. “Chrono Cross”
Critic score: 94/100
User score: 8.8/10
4. “Final Fantasy IX”
Critic score: 94/100
User score: 9/10
3. “Gran Turismo”
Critic score: 96/100
User score: 8.6/10
2. “Tekken 3”
Critic score: 96/100
User score: 9.1/10
1. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2”
Critic score: 98/100
User score: 7.5/10
