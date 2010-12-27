The Best Products Of 2010

I just read on Techmeme about Walt Mossberg’s best and worst products of 2010.



Here are my favourite things I picked up this year.

1. The Nexus S. I’ve written about this phone a few times. It’s excellent. Tmobile coverage ain’t Verizon and it seems to have less 3g coverage than ATT. But it doesn’t drop phone calls anywhere close to my iphone4 on att. The iPhone feels like a top 40 pop station. The Nexus feels like an awesome college radio station.

2. Apple iPad. I agree with Walt. The iPad is a game changer. It has three killer features – touch, connectivity and long battery life.

3. Boxee. As an investor I’m quite biased but I love my Boxee. I bought one for my dad for his birthday and I think it’s excellent.

4. Apple 11″ MacBook Air. This is the best mac portable I’ve ever owned. If you travel a lot and have a desktop computer than this is an awesome complement.

5. Epson WorkForce 610. Great Wifi printer. Replaced our old Canon printer. Very pleased.

