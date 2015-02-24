The best productivity apps for getting things done

Apps are more powerful than ever.

From fan favourites to cutting-edge newcomers, it’s never been easier to sketch out an idea, take detailed notes, or stay in touch with your team.

There’s even an app that acts like your digital butler.

Whatever your day consists of, these apps will help you get more done, faster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.