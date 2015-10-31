The 15 best productivity apps in the world

Tech Insider has combed the far reaches of the App Store to bring you the 100 best and most innovative apps in the world.
Now it’s time to take a look at the best productivity apps out there. These 15 apps will make your life easier and help you get things done.
Think of Slack like the modern equivalent of an internet chat room that eliminates the need for email. Log in to communicate with your colleagues in public channels or private groups, share files, and more.
The app is geared toward businesses large and small that need a way for their employees to communicate internally, and it's hugely popular. Other apps and services can integrate directly with Slack too, which makes it kind of like a command center for getting stuff done at work.
Thousands of companies use Slack, including Tech Insider. Your team should be using it too.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS, Android, web
Leave it to Microsoft to take one of the most despised corporate email platforms, Exchange, and give it one of the best mobile email apps.
Thanks to its acquisition of the email app Acompli late last year, the Microsoft Outlook app has become quite good. It integrates with Exchange (of course), Office 365, Outlook.com, Apple's iCloud, Gmail, and Yahoo Mail. There's a built-in calendar view, quick access to files stored in attachments, and some smart filters that once you use, you find hard to live without.
It's simply the best email app you can use.
It seems like there's another massive customer data breach every day, and it's more important than ever to make sure your passwords are not only strong but also unique for each service you use.
The problem with passwords is that they can be easy to forget, especially if you have more than a few, which you should.
But thankfully there's 1Password. It's the best app for managing your web logins and sensitive information. It has a user-friendly interface and it's available on whatever device you have with you at the moment, whether it be your desktop, phone, or even Apple Watch.
1Password will generate secure passwords for you and fill them in on websites using its free Safari and Google Chrome extensions.
Price: Free, but there's an optional upgrade with more features for $US9.99.
Available on:
iOS, Android
If you're trying to go paperless or even just manage a growing mountain of receipts, Scanner Pro is a godsend. It uses your iPhone's camera to scan documents and create a clean, editable PDF.
You can save and share files, or even upload them to cloud storage providers like Dropbox.
Price: $US2.99
Available on: iOS
There's no shortage of capable to-do apps in the App Store, but for most people, Wunderlist is the best option. It's easy to use, offers a nice mix of customisation, and can do collaborative task management. It's also available as an app on just about every modern phone, tablet, and PC imaginable.
Wunderlist, which is owned by Microsoft, is free to use, but there's a pro version with more features for businesses that costs a small monthly subscription.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS, Android
Most weather apps give you a basic forecast. But Dark Sky takes it a step further with notifications that warn you when it's about to rain or snow in your exact location. It's also an excellent app with a beautifully minimalist design and access to weather radar.
It's like having a weather psychic in your pocket, and you'll be glad you bought it the next time you almost get caught in the rain.
Price: $US3.99
Available on: iOS
With cloud storage services like Apple's iCloud Drive and Google Drive, it may seem like the biggest tech companies have the cloud storage market cornered.
But Dropbox is a reliable and well-designed cloud storage app that works well on multiple devices.
You can automatically upload photos from your phone and store them in Dropbox, comment on documents you have shared with other people, and of course browse everything you have stored online.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS, Android
Slice is not only the smartest package tracker we know but also a great way to save money on stuff you buy online.
Slice connects to your email account and automatically recognises tracking numbers for packages to track their progress for you so you know when they arrive. It also sends you alerts for price drops on the items you buy so you can claim the cheaper price from the retailer before your window of opportunity expires.
Paper by FiftyThree was one of the first hit iPad apps, and with the recent release of its iPhone version, it's no longer just an app for drawing or making charts.
You can use your iPhone's camera to create visual notes, make a checklist of things to buy at the grocery store, or use your finger to draw up a quick sketch and share it to get feedback from your other friends who use the app.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
When two people don't speak the same language, it can be nearly impossible for them to communicate. The app iTranslate helps overcome language barriers by allowing you to quickly translate back and forth between 90+ languages.
You can even speak into your phone or PC's microphone and have what you're saying translated into another language.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS, Android
Workflow lets you do all kinds of things on iOS that aren't possible with individual apps alone. It's tagline is 'powerful automation made simple.'
You drag and drop 'actions' together to make apps talk to each other in creative ways. Examples of what you can do with Workflow on the iPhone include: turn multiple photos in your camera roll into an animated GIF, download the audio from a YouTube video as a MP3, get an Uber to your next calendar appointment, and much, much more.
It's pretty incredible that one app is able to tap into so much unused potential in the iPhone.
Price: $US3.99
Available on: iOS
If you're running out of storage space on your smartphone, then you need Gallery Doctor.
The app uses algorithms to scan your camera roll and show you photos that are blurry, duplicate, or just not good looking. It then lets you batch delete them so you can recover precious space.
If you're on the hunt for an apartment, try out the Naked Apartments app. The service works directly with brokers and landlords to find low or no fee rentals and lets you message owners directly and schedule viewings.
Plus, you'll have access to an incredibly handy renter's guide that will save you a lot of headaches.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS, Android, web
On Android, Google Now trumps Apple's Siri in just about every way.
It learns from your behaviour from Google searches, calendar events, and emails to deliver you information you want to see, like sports scores from teams you like and flight information from itineraries sent to your Gmail. Best of all, the digital assistant is just a swipe away on your home screen once you install its launcher app.
On the iPhone, Google Now's capabilities are more toned down and confined to the main Google app. But the app still delivers helpful information at a glance, like the day's weather forecast and driving conditions. Its voice search capabilities are also more reliable than Siri.
Cost: Free
