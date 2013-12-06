12 Apps You Need To Use If You Want To Get Stuff Done

Evernote Evernote for iOS7

It takes considerable skill to stay organised.

People can become overwhelmed with the onslaught of news, emails, texts, projects and errands that consume considerable chunks of their personal time.

In order to manage all of this, a simple to-do list may not be enough to balance everything.

Like everything else, there is an app for that.

Popular apps like Evernote have become powerful weapons against the clutter that can consume you.

From managing finances to planning your travel itinerary, these apps will be invaluable to you when trying to get stuff done. Check them out.

