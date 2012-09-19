The 18 Best Productivity Apps In The World

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Earlier this month, we published the App 100, a collection of the best across all platforms.realising that 100 apps is a lot to digest, we decided to break up the list by category.



Over the next several days we’ll republish the individual sections to help you get through the best apps easier.

Here’s our definitive list of the best productivity apps you can get today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.