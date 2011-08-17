THE BEST GADGET DESIGNERS ALIVE: They Created iPhone, RAZR, Wii, And More

Jim Wicks was chief designer for the Motorola RAZR, one of the most popular and iconic cell phones of all time. The RAZR was arguable the first 'it' phone, the iPhone before the iPhone.

It single-handedly propelled Motorola ahead of Nokia in terms of North American cell phone sales, AP reported.

Motorola poached Wicks from Sony, where he led their 'innovation centre.'

Wick said in regard to the cell phone, 'It's gone from a communications tool to a consumer electronics device in the last 10 years, or in some cases an object of self-expression.'